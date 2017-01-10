Morgan-Pressel-And-Friends.jpg
Golf and charity

Morgan Pressel charity raises $1 million, a reminder that golf is most benevolent sport

19 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 9: Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up the new iPhone that was introduced at Macworld on January 9, 2007 in San Francisco, California. The new iPhone will combine a mobile phone, a widescreen iPod with touch controls and a internet communications device with the ability to use email, web browsing, maps and searching. The iPhone will start shipping in the US in June 2007. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)
iPhone

10 ways the iPhone has changed golf

2 hours ago
INCHEON CITY, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 11: Jordan Spieth (L) and Jimmy Walker of the United States Team watch the play on the 17th hole during the Sunday singles matches at The Presidents Cup at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea on October 11, 2015 in Songdo IBD, Incheon City, South Korea. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Fantasy Golf

Fantasy Golf Podcast: Jimmy Walker or Jordan Spieth at the Sony Open?

2 hours ago
Golf and charity19 minutes ago

Morgan Pressel charity raises $1 million, a reminder that golf is most benevolent sport

Golf is an easy target for those who don’t play and don’t understand the inextricable hold it has on those of us who do play. We’ve heard the litany: Elitist, discriminatory, too expensive, a waste of natural resources.

It even infects our politics. Republicans lament how much golf President Obama plays. Democrats mock President-Elect Donald Trump’s golf course portfolio.

The world, one might surmise, would be a better place without it.

Would it?

The Morgan Pressel Foundation annually suggests otherwise. The foundation on Monday concluded its two-day Morgan & Friends Tournament to raise money to fight cancer, notably breast cancer. Pressel’s mother, Kathryn Krickstein Pressel, died of the disease at an early age.

For the second straight year, Pressel’s event raised in excess of $1 million, a staggering sum considering that Pressel, though a major champion, is not a superstar and plays a women’s sport that has to fight for whatever scant attention it receives on an overpopulated sports landscape.

Morgan & Friends, though, is only the latest example of the game’s charitable largesse.

The PGA Tour has helped its tournaments generate more than $2 billion for their local charities. Each year, several tournaments donate more than $8 million each to the charities they support.

Most of the game’s best players have their own foundations that conduct golf outings to raise money, including Tiger Woods, with his annual Tiger Woods Invitational, at Pebble Beach.

RELATED: Your first charity golf tournament: 4 tips for success

And how do baseball, basketball, football and hockey stars raise money for their charities? They usually hold golf tournaments.

Meanwhile, at the grass roots level, from schools and churches to Rotary Clubs and Boys and Girls Clubs and everything in between, golf tournaments are important fundraisers.

Yes, the game is probably too expensive, occasionally elitist, even discriminatory. But, as Morgan & Friends demonstrated once again, it also is the most benevolent of sports and as such deserves applause rather than contempt.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Why Speed is Key for Making more Putts

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopTiger Woods reportedly has signed on to ambitious n…
    Golf News & ToursJohn Strege: Monday Qualifier: May 10
    The LoopAuthority on crowd sizes questions Phoenix numbers