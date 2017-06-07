The Best Golf Courses in Montana

(2) Rock Creek Cattle Co., Deer Lodge ≈ (1) The Stock Farm Club, Hamilton (3) Wilderness Club, Eureka ★ (5) Yellowstone Club, Big Sky (New) The Reserve At Moonlight Basin, Big Sky (4) Iron Horse G.C., Whitefish (7) Old Works G. Cse. (14th hole pictured above), Anaconda ★ (6) Yellowstone C.C., Billings (9) Northern Pines G.C., Kalispell ★ (8) Black Bull G.C., Bozeman

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.