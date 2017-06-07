The Best Golf Courses in Mississippi

(1) Fallen Oak G.C. Saucier ≈^ (2) Old Waverly G.C. (6th hole pictured above), West Point ^ (3) Annandale G.C., Madison (4) Dancing Rabbit G.C. (Azaleas), Choctaw ^ (5) Grand Bear G. Cse., Saucier * (7) Shell Landing G.C., Gautier * (9) Dancing Rabbit G.C. (The Oaks), Choctaw ★ (10) The Preserve G.C., Vancleave ★ (New) Country Club Of Jackson (Dogwood/Azalea), Jackson (New) The Bridges G.C. at Hollywood Casino Bay, St. Louis ★

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.