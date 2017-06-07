The Best Golf Courses in Minnesota

(1) Interlachen C.C. (6th hole pictured above), Edina • (2) Spring Hill G.C., Wayzata • (3) Hazeltine National G.C., Chaska ≈ (4) The Quarry At Giants Ridge, Biwabik ^ (5) White Bear Yacht Club, White Bear Lake ≈ (7) Northland C.C., Duluth (6) Windsong Farm G.C., Independence (9) The Minikahda Club, Minneapolis (8) The Wilderness At Fortune Bay, Tower ^ (10) The Classic At Madden's Resort, Brainerd ^ (New) Olympic Hills G.C., Eden Prairie (13) Minneapolis G.C., St. Louis Park (11) Somerset C.C., Mendota Heights (14) Golden Valley C.C. (New) Deacon's Lodge G. Cse., Breezy Point ★ (17) The Legend At Giants Ridge, Biwabik ★ (15) Dacotah Ridge G.C., Morton ★ (19) Woodhill C.C., Wayzata (12) Somerby G.C., Byron (16) Rochester G. & C.C.

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.