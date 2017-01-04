Must Reads
newsmakers-2016-ryder-cup-patrick-reed.jpg

The Six Best Shots of 2016, and How You Can Hit Them

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Andrew Landry chips to the second green during the second round of the Web.com Tour 2016 DAP Championship at the Canterbury Golf Club on September 9, 2016 in Beachwood, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

15 Things You Might Not Remember Happened in 2016

jason-day-sunday-pga-championship-2016-expression.jpg

17 Crazy Golf Stats From 2016

an hour ago

Milwaukee Country Club

River Hills, Wis. / 7,097 yards, Par 72/ Points: 61.7524
milwaukee-cc-9.jpg

71. Milwaukee C.C.

H.S. Colt & C.H. Alison (1929)/Robert Trent Jones (R. 1976, 1982, 1992)/Tom Doak (R. 2005, 2008, 2010, 2015)

With much of the course hard against the Milwaukee River and several holes subject to flooding (the green of the 12th and the entire 13th are located across the river), one might think Milwaukee Country Club is a flat layout. But many of its holes are surprisingly hilly. Its classic design is still tree-lined, but one of the crucial improvements recently made by consulting architect Tom Doak and his associate Don Placek was to remove some trees to open up views of the river from many upland holes.

100 Greatest History: Ranked 1966-1968 & since 1989. Highest ranking: No. 40, 2003-2004. Previous ranking: No. 62

Panelist comments:
“Milwaukee is yet another excellent Alison effort loaded with fun golf holes. It's not the most spectacular place I've played, but it makes up for lack of flash with solid and attractive golf holes.”

“Just exudes that old-school, pure golf vibe -- which gives Milwaukee C.C. very high points in ambiance. Some really memorable holes, especially the ninth hole and how it feels like you're hitting your approach shot into the clubhouse. And teeing off the first hole right next to the clubhouse feels like you're in the footsteps of golfers way back in the 20s.”

“The two highlights are the short 9th with the really cool green, the 15th with a subtle knob in front of the green that can easily redirect a misplayed shot and the 16th with the green situated between two knobs that make the green appear closer than it is.”

“A complete joy to walk, Colt and Alison did a great job of blending natural features into elements of the design. This is a traditionalist course kept in pristine condition.”

“This remains a Classic Golden Era course that's one of the best private clubs in the Midwest. The remodeling done by Tom Doak has opened up vistas of the Milwaukee River and vastly improved the overall course feeling.”

Courtesy of Paul Hundley

Hole No. 9

Courtesy of Paul Hundley

Hole No. 11

Courtesy of Paul Hundley

Hole No. 15

Courtesy of Paul Hundley

Hole No. 18

Trending Now
Golf Courses

Shoreacres

Golf Courses

Congressional Country Club (Blue)

Golf Courses

Yeamans Hall Club

Golf Courses

Somerset Hills Country Club

Golf Courses

The Valley Club of Montecito

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf CoursesYeamans Hall Club
    Golf CoursesShoreacres
    Golf CoursesSomerset Hills Country Club