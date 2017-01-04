71. Milwaukee C.C.

H.S. Colt & C.H. Alison (1929)/Robert Trent Jones (R. 1976, 1982, 1992)/Tom Doak (R. 2005, 2008, 2010, 2015)

With much of the course hard against the Milwaukee River and several holes subject to flooding (the green of the 12th and the entire 13th are located across the river), one might think Milwaukee Country Club is a flat layout. But many of its holes are surprisingly hilly. Its classic design is still tree-lined, but one of the crucial improvements recently made by consulting architect Tom Doak and his associate Don Placek was to remove some trees to open up views of the river from many upland holes.

100 Greatest History: Ranked 1966-1968 & since 1989. Highest ranking: No. 40, 2003-2004. Previous ranking: No. 62

Panelist comments:

“Milwaukee is yet another excellent Alison effort loaded with fun golf holes. It's not the most spectacular place I've played, but it makes up for lack of flash with solid and attractive golf holes.”

“Just exudes that old-school, pure golf vibe -- which gives Milwaukee C.C. very high points in ambiance. Some really memorable holes, especially the ninth hole and how it feels like you're hitting your approach shot into the clubhouse. And teeing off the first hole right next to the clubhouse feels like you're in the footsteps of golfers way back in the 20s.”

“The two highlights are the short 9th with the really cool green, the 15th with a subtle knob in front of the green that can easily redirect a misplayed shot and the 16th with the green situated between two knobs that make the green appear closer than it is.”

“A complete joy to walk, Colt and Alison did a great job of blending natural features into elements of the design. This is a traditionalist course kept in pristine condition.”

“This remains a Classic Golden Era course that's one of the best private clubs in the Midwest. The remodeling done by Tom Doak has opened up vistas of the Milwaukee River and vastly improved the overall course feeling.”

Pinterest Courtesy of Paul Hundley Hole No. 9

Pinterest Courtesy of Paul Hundley Hole No. 11

Pinterest Courtesy of Paul Hundley Hole No. 15