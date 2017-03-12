Matthew-Fitzpatrick-2016-Masters.jpg
Viral Video

Matthew Fitzpatrick was once mistaken for Tiger Woods' ball boy

an hour ago
TEMPE, AZ - FEBRUARY 21: Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim poses for a portrait at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 21, 2017 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)
News

Mike Trout records hole-in-one, continues to excel at life

2 hours ago
spieth-racehorse-new-zealand.jpg
Name Game

The latest sign that Jordan Spieth has made it? He has a race horse named after him in New Zealand

3 hours ago
News2 hours ago

Mike Trout records hole-in-one, continues to excel at life

By
TEMPE, AZ - FEBRUARY 21: Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim poses for a portrait at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 21, 2017 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)
Rob Tringali
TEMPE, AZ - FEBRUARY 21: Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim poses for a portrait at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 21, 2017 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

Mike Trout is pretty good at baseball, evidenced by the fact he's finished no worse than second in American League MVP voting the past five years. He's already won five Silver Slugger awards before age 25, and BaseballReference.com has Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr., Hank Aaron and Frank Robinson -- only four of the greatest outfielders of all-time -- as Trout's comparable players. However, Trout's prowess isn't limited to the diamond. He lettered in basketball in high school and continues to play hoops in the offseason. He's a season ticket holder of the Philadelphia Eagles, and though he hasn't played the sport in a decade, he's arguably the best safety in a Eagles jersey on Sunday. And, judging by this story from his manager, Trout can also get it done on the golf course.

According to Doug Miller of MLB.com, Trout "was proud to report that he achieved the first hole-in-one of his life on Friday afternoon, when he aced the par-3 second hole at Raven Golf Club in Phoenix, putting the ball in the cup from 127 yards away with a 56-degree wedge."

A wedge from 127 yards?!?! That's a play out of Dustin Johnson's playbook. Although some remained skeptical:

Trout did have a witness in Angels manager Mike Scioscia, and the 25-year-old is a six handicap, so this isn't totally out of left field (pun unintended). Although Scioscia did sound a tad forlorn in recalling Trout's feat.

"I don't even think in miniature golf I have a hole-in-one," Scioscia said. "I rattle around that windmill."

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopMatthew Fitzpatrick was once mistaken for Tiger Woo…
    The LoopWatch Henrik Stenson's daughter run onto the co…
    The LoopJason Dufner holes out on same hole two days in a r…