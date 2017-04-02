PGA Tour Champions2 hours ago

Miguel Angel Jimenez makes up for late stumble with playoff birdie to defend title in Mississippi

By
miguel-angel-jimenez-allianz-2017.jpg
Ross Kinnaird

Announcers like to talk about momentum at the end of a golf tournament. Maybe Miguel Angel Jimenez wasn’t listening to the feed in Spanish.

Jimenez shook off a bad double bogey on the last hole—which dropped him into a tie with Gene Sauers—to birdie the first playoff hole and defend his title at the PGA Tour Champions’ Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic in Biloxi.

Jimenez not only flipped the lousy momentum back his way, but also denied Sauers a chance to cash in on the course-record 63 he shot at Fallen Oak Saturday. Sauers would finish with a one-under 71, while Jimenez took his fourth senior victory with a two-under 70—and a cold-blooded playoff hole that featured a perfect tee shot and an approach to 18 feet.

Sauers missed the green with his approach and had to blast out of the bunker. He never got a chance to putt. Jimenez trickled his birdie putt right in the heart.

It at least a little redemption for the Spaniard, who bogeyed the last hole at the U.S. Senior Open a year ago to give Sauers his first major.

New senior Steve Stricker shot 65 on Sunday to record his second top-three in as many starts. He tied for third with Bernhard Langer, who closed with a 67. That round extended Langer's streak of sub-par rounds on the senior circuit to 35, a PGA Tour Champions record that now dates back to the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Scioto Country Club last August.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

The Most Interesting Men In The World

Golf News & Tours

Soltau: One Match At A Time

Golf News & Tours

England's Paul Broadhurst rallies to win Senior British Open at Carnoustie

Golf News & Tours

Soltau: One Match At A Time

Golf News & Tours

Champions Tour: John Cook wins in playoff

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursEngland's Paul Broadhurst rallies to win Senior…
    Golf News & ToursThe Most Interesting Men In The World
    Golf News & ToursSoltau: One Match At A Time