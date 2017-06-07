The Best Golf Courses in Michigan

(1) Crystal Downs C.C. (pictured above), Frankfort • (2) Oakland Hills C.C. (South), Bloomfield Hills • (3) Arcadia Bluffs G.C., Arcadia •^ (6) Kingsley Club, Kingsley ≈ (4) Forest Dunes G.C., Roscommon ≈^ (5) Lost Dunes G.C., Bridgman ≈ (7) True North G.C., Harbor Springs (New) The Loop At Forest Dunes, Roscommon ★ (8) Point O'woods G. & C.C., Benton Harbor ≈ (9) Marquette G.C. (Greywalls) * (12) Lochenheath G.C., Williamsburg (10) Tullymore G.C., Stanwood ^ (15) Franklin Hills C.C., Franklin (13) Oakland Hills C.C. (North), Bloomfield Hills (19) Bay Harbor G.C. (Links/Quarry), Bay Harbor ^ (18) Grand Traverse Resort And Spa (The Bear), Acme ^ (New) Orchard Lake C.C. (14) Eagle Eye G. Cse., Bath ★ (24) Belvedere G.C., Charlevoix (11) Wuskowhan Players Club, West Olive (21) Indianwood G. & C.C. (Old), Lake Orion (17) Barton Hills C.C., Ann Arbor (16) Boyne Highlands Resort (Heather), Harbor Springs ★ (23) Cedar River G. Cse., Bellaire ★ (New) Battle Creek C.C.

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.