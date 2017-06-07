The Best Golf Courses in Michigan

- (1) Crystal Downs C.C. (pictured above), Frankfort •
- (2) Oakland Hills C.C. (South), Bloomfield Hills •
- (3) Arcadia Bluffs G.C., Arcadia •^
- (6) Kingsley Club, Kingsley ≈
- (4) Forest Dunes G.C., Roscommon ≈^
- (5) Lost Dunes G.C., Bridgman ≈
- (7) True North G.C., Harbor Springs
- (New) The Loop At Forest Dunes, Roscommon ★
- (8) Point O'woods G. & C.C., Benton Harbor ≈
- (9) Marquette G.C. (Greywalls) *
- (12) Lochenheath G.C., Williamsburg
- (10) Tullymore G.C., Stanwood ^
- (15) Franklin Hills C.C., Franklin
- (13) Oakland Hills C.C. (North), Bloomfield Hills
- (19) Bay Harbor G.C. (Links/Quarry), Bay Harbor ^
- (18) Grand Traverse Resort And Spa (The Bear), Acme ^
- (New) Orchard Lake C.C.
- (14) Eagle Eye G. Cse., Bath ★
- (24) Belvedere G.C., Charlevoix
- (11) Wuskowhan Players Club, West Olive
- (21) Indianwood G. & C.C. (Old), Lake Orion
- (17) Barton Hills C.C., Ann Arbor
- (16) Boyne Highlands Resort (Heather), Harbor Springs ★
- (23) Cedar River G. Cse., Bellaire ★
- (New) Battle Creek C.C.
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)
• America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
★ Other public-access course
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.