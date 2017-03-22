Harry Potter fans, get ready to be jealous. Callaway made Michelle Wie some custom Harry Potter-themed wedges and they are downright magical.

According to Callaway, Wie got in touch with Anthony Taranto, Callaway’s wedge-stamper extraordinaire, and asked that her next set of wedges be all about Harry Potter. This is what he and his colleague Wayne Bryne came up with:

The 56-degree wedge features the Wingardium Leviosa spell, which is actually the only spell on these wedges that I didn’t have to look up. It’s the levitation spell, which would probably help a lot of us with our wedge game. The Impervius charm is also stamped on the wedge, which makes an object waterproof. Lumos is the final charm on the wedge, which is Wie’s favorite charm. Lumos is the wand-lightning charm. You can also see the images of a golden snitch and a lightning bolt lasered into the wedge.

Related: What's different about this Michelle Wie comeback

The 52 has Harry Potter’s trademark glasses lasered into it, and has four spells stamped on it. The spell Protego is the shielding spell, probably to protect Wie against bogeys. Descendo is the spell that makes things down, maybe like making a ball go into a hole. Avis is the charm that makes birds appear, so we assume it'll have to make birdies appear on Wie's scorecard. And finally, Lumos is also stamped on this wedge.

The 60 features Rictusempra, the tickling charm. It also has Salvio Hexia stamped on it. It's a defensive spell to keep hexes away, or maybe in golf it'll keep bad flop shots away. And again, this wedge has Lumos stamped on it. An image of Harry Potter’s broom is lasered into the wedge as well.

Wie will put these wedges in action at next week's Ana Inspiration.