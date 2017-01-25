Michelle Wie's bag is full of Callaway clubs at LPGA event

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 12: Michelle Wie of the USA eyes up a putt during the Lorena Ochoa Invitational 2016 at Club de Golf on November 12, 2016 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/LatinContent/Getty Images)
It looks like Rory McIlroy isn’t the only Nike athlete in search of new clubs to pick up Callaway equipment. Golfweek reported that Michelle Wie will be playing all Callaway equipment in 2017, starting at this week's LPGA season-opener, the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic. Though Callaway has not yet officially spoken about a contract with Wie, there are plenty of photographs that support the claim.

Golfweek published pictures of Wie’s bag from the Bahamas, showing what appears to be a Great Big Bertha Epic driver and 3-wood. Big Bertha Alpha Hybrids, one of which you can see in this photo from the Lorena Ochoa Classic in November, are also in the bag.

LatinContent/Getty Images

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 11: Michelle Wie of Honolulu Hawai watches her second shot during the Lorena Ochoa Invitational 2016 at Club de Golf on November 11, 2016 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Miguel Tovar/LatinContent/Getty Images)

You can also spot Wie’s Odyssey Works Two Ball Fang Putter at the Ochoa tournament. Apex Pro irons and Mack Daddy wedges complete the set.

LatinContent/Getty Images

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 12: Michelle Wie of the USA eyes up a putt during the Lorena Ochoa Invitational 2016 at Club de Golf on November 12, 2016 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/LatinContent/Getty Images)

Though all Nike clubs appear to be gone from her bag for the first time in her professional career, Wie still has the Nike Swoosh on her apparel.

