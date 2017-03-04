Michelle Wie leads by two going into final round of LPGA event in Singapore

Michelle Wie holds a two-shot lead over Lydia Ko, Sung Hyun Park, and Ariya Jutanugarn heading into the final round of the LPGA Women’s HBSC Champions event in Singapore.

After rounds of 66-69-67, Wie is in position for her first victory since the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open. Though it’s been a while since Wie’s been in a position to win, she says that being in the lead and handling the pressure that comes with it isn’t the type of thing you forget.

“I think the feeling of it, it comes back. You know, [winning the U.S. Open] doesn’t feel that long ago, but I guess it is," said Wie. "But I’m just going to not really think about that. Doesn’t matter how long it’s been since I’ve been in contention or anything. I’m really proud of myself for putting myself in this position. I’m going to enjoy it tomorrow and play as hard as I can and try it do my best.”

It’ll be no means be an easy Sunday for Wie. Nine players are within five shots of her. Lydia Ko, current world No. 1, is looking for her first win since switching swing coaches and equipment. Another player to look out for is former No. 1 Inbee Park, who’s playing in her second tournament since taking six months away from competition to let her left thumb heal. Other leader board notables include the American trio of Jessica Korda, Morgan Pressel and Paula Creamer, who all sit at eight under.