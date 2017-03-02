justin-thomas-wgc-mexico
Must Watch

Watch Justin Thomas hole a punch shot from 100 yards

an hour ago
4 Oct 1996: Simon Hobday hits his shot out of the bunker at Ralph&#39;&#39;s Senior Classic at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California.
Simon Hobday 1940-2017

Simon Hobday owned a fantastic swing and an even more remarkable personality

an hour ago
170302-dustin-johnson-th.png
WGC-Mexico Championship

Dustin Johnson's reign at No. 1 begins with a fantastic birdie from the trees

4 hours ago
Golf World10 hours ago

Michelle Wie is leading her first tournament since 2014

By
michelle-wie-hsbc-womens-champions-2017-round-1.jpg
Andrew Redington

Michelle Wie is out in front the HSBC Women’s Champions, the first time she has led a tournament since the Walmart LPGA Classic in 2014, the same the year of her last win, the U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst.

Wie made eight birdies and two bogeys to shoot a six-under 66 in the opening round at Sentosa G.C.’s Tanjong course in Singapore. It is, however, by no means a comfortable lead. She holds a one shot edge over five players—Mo Martin, Anna Nordqvist, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn and Inbee Park—all major championship winners.

Regardless of the size of the lead, this is a step in the right direction for Wie. Wie has played 59 events without a win and has finished in the top 10 only once since the beginning of 2015. Part of the issue has been the number of injuries Wie has struggled with over the last few years: neck spasms, a bone bruise in her right index finger, injuries to her left hip, knee and ankle. But she says she’s finally feeling healthy.

“It feels good to play without much pain,” Wie said, “to go out there and just play some golf and focus on my game rather than trying to finish out rounds. I’m very proud of myself today.”

This is Wie’s second tournament putting with her new claw grip, and it seems to be working. Wie had 29 putts during the first round. Probably her most impressive stat, however, is the 17 greens she hit.

RELATED: Michelle Wie searches Google to learn about the claw grip

That’s the type of play it takes to hold off the players trailing so closely. Take a look at the six players in final two groups in the Friday round—combined, those women have 36 wins.

Wie is, understandably, excited with her start. But she’s also approaching the upcoming rounds methodically.

“Even though it’s just the first day I want to just keep building,” Wie said, “and hopefully the next three days I can take it day by day, hole-by-hole, shot by shot and play as hard as I can.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopMichelle Wie takes full swings for the first time s…
    The LoopMichelle Wie needs to work on her victory celebrati…
    The LoopMichelle Wie’s career a series of highs and unfatho…