Michael Jordan is not letting his dream golf course proposal die

Michael Jordan is used to getting his way. So you can imagine his frustration when two previous proposals to build his own dream golf course in Hobe Sound, Florida were shutdown for failing to meet county building regulation. According to the TCPalm, Jordan's past applications did not address how exotic vegetation would be removed from the site. The bid also indicated parking spots for people with disabilities in the wrong location, along with missing labels for wells and irrigation structures.

However, His Airness is not going quietly into the night. Jordan and his team told country officials on Thursday another bid will be submitted.

As Alex Myers wrote last fall, Jordan is a member at the The Bear's Club and Medalist but was spurred to build his own course due to slow play. The course would be designed by Bobby Weed, the architect behind The Olde Farm Golf Club in Virginia and who's had a hand in multiple TPC courses, including River Highlands and Summerlin.

As NBA fans know, No. 23 usually prevails in the end. We're envisioning a similar result -- and fist pump -- to this conflict as well.

