Meet Tania Tare, your new favorite golf trick-shot artist

We're not sure how it took so long to come across Tania Tare, but now that we have, we're happy to share her work with you. Call it a late Christmas gift.

Tania is a pro golfer from New Zealand, who graduated from Florida International University in 2013. Most importantly, she's good at trick shots. Really, really good. Here's a sampling.

RELATED: You won't believe this incredible flying trick shot

Tania has her own take on the "flip shot" -- and it's spectacular:

Loading View on Instagram

And she has her own versions of flip cup. Including this:

Loading View on Instagram

This:

Loading View on Instagram

And this. Talk about balance goals:

Loading View on Instagram

And she even found a way to combine playing flip cup with Christmas:

Loading View on Instagram

Keep that one in mind when you're putting up your tree next year. On second thought, it's probably better if you don't. . .

RELATED: The Top 25 Viral Golf Videos Of 2016

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS