This Rookie Shines3 hours ago

William McGirt grinds out a solid round to sniff the lead at Masters 2017

By
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: William McGirt of the United States lines up his putt on the 18th green during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew Redington
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: William McGirt of the United States lines up his putt on the 18th green during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The first words William McGirt uses to describe his style of play is, “I’m sneaky short.” In golf’s expansive arena of long hitters, this would augur a lifetime of struggle in the game. And mostly, that is what McGirt, a longtime mini-tour grinder, has known.

But a grinder is never short on resourcefulness. And when the winds howled Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club, McGirt might have been one of the few players who welcomed the relative hardships to come.

Playing in his first Masters Tournament, the curly-haired, slightly stocky father of two was at his sneaky best, posting a 3-under-par 69 that was better than anyone else in the 94-player field except for Charlie Hoffman. Until Hoffman did a swan dive into back-nine unconsciousness to post 65, McGirt was living a dream inside a dream, leading the tournament he almost gave up on ever seeing except as a spectator.

This is a man who feels like crying on every trip down Magnolia Lane. But when your only “significant” victory before capturing last year’s Memorial Tournament came a decade ago at a Tar Heel Tour event, where he won $16,0000, sentimentality is difficult to suppress. He also felt like shedding a tear on the first tee, but worried about being put on the clock. Such is a man grateful just to be here.

RELATED: Charley Hoffman rides the wind to a 65 and the first-round lead at the Masters

Then he went on a five-hour tour that wasn’t easy but seemed familiar. It was hard. This guy knows hard and he slurps it up like a teenager guzzling free soda.

“Honestly, I was just trying to figure out how to get it to the house without hurting myself,” said McGirt, 37, of nearby Boiling Springs, who did so deftly with a round of four birdies, one bogey and several clutch par saves, including a 10-footer at 18. “I was not upset to see it blowing. I love it when it plays tough. I'm not the kind of person that's going to get in a shootout with anybody.”

Which is why he bounced around America for an interminable number of years in questionably road-worthy motor vehicles playing no fewer than seven developmental tours. But stubbornness is another of his attributes, and it finally paid off with his playoff win over Jon Curran at Muirfield Village G.C.

He has called himself crazy for all his years riding shotgun with desperation. Tiger Woods called him an idiot after learning McGirt declined to look at a scoreboard while finishing T-2 at the 2012 RBC Canadian Open, his first real chance at a PGA Tour victory. McGirt, learning something from the 14-time major winner, couldn’t disagree.

But no one can ever say he’s a quitter. “There have been a few times that I thought it might be time to do something else,” he admitted. “I had no clue what I was going to do. So, I figured I'd better get out there and start practicing.”

Which he does with a fervor few can match, according to his caddie Brandon Antus, who recently said his boss is, “the hardest-working and most committed player, by far.”

RELATED: Danny Willett's title defense gets off to a better start than expected

Everyone needs a break though, and McGirt got one Wednesday after the Par-3 Contest was washed out for the first time in history. As he and his family were taking photos by the Augusta National clubhouse, up rolled Nicklaus, the six-time major winner, in a golf cart.

“He just told me to play smart and play within myself,” McGirt said, “and he says, ‘If you can win at my place, you can win here,’ because there's a lot of similarities in the two golf courses. There's a lot of holes where you don't have to hit it directly at pins to get it close.”

Needless to say, that encouragement meant a lot.

“I really haven't played that well this year, and you know, he said it's another week, basically, another opportunity,” said McGirt, who has just two top-10 finishes and four missed cuts this season. “It's kind of one of those things where you forget about what you're doing, and you kind of get caught up in being at Augusta and being at the Masters, and just roll with it.”

He’s been rolling with it since he arrived on Friday. He and his wife Sarah have tried to savor every minute. “I'd love to be back every year, but I’m not going to walk away and go, ‘Gosh, I wish I would have enjoyed it more, or wish I would have done this or wish I would have done that.’”

So, there he was early Thursday morning on the first tee to watch Nicklaus and Gary Player hit ceremonial tee shots to begin the Masters. He was afraid someone might ask him to move. No one did, so he didn’t budge. “There was never any question that I was not going to be there,” he aid.

At 8 a.m. Friday, he’ll be in the first group off. And there will never be a question that he belongs. He ain’t budging.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Who Can & Can’t Win The Masters

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Phil Mickelson isn't too old to think he can't win another Masters

Golf News & Tours

His back holding up, Fred Couples is grateful to be back at the Masters

Golf News & Tours

Tom Watson experiences the Masters from a new perspective, as a fan

Golf News & Tours

Zach Johnson is not upset if you've forgotten it's the 10th anniversary of his Masters win

Golf News & Tours

One Shining Moment

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursTom Watson experiences the Masters from a new persp…
    Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson isn't too old to think he can…
    Golf News & ToursZach Johnson is not upset if you've forgotten i…