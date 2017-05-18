Fightin' Words

Mayweather vs. McGregor conjures memories of the worst fight ever

By
3 hours ago

As news broke Thursday morning that UFC honcho Dana White and his prized Braveheart-meets-Kanye hybrid Connor McGregor had agreed to terms for the long-rumored face-off with Floyd Mayweather Jr., Sports Twitter went running for its collective paper bag. What seemed like big-budget boys-will-be-boys bullshit a few months ago, had become an honest-to-goodness-gracious reality with little more than a flick of a pen. It was every adolescent fighting fan’s most passionate Cindy Crawford-less fantasy made whole and nothing—not White, not Mayweather, not Vegas, not Ares in the goddamn flesh—could stop it now.

Now that the internet has had a few hours to amass the floats, however, allow us to rain on the proverbial parade for a minute: Does anyone else remember the last time the best boxer on earth met a mixed martial artist in an official, televised match? Anyone? [dunk, dunk] Is this thing on?

Unfortunately we do. June 26th, 1976. Tokyo. Muhammad Ali vs. Japanese martial artist and New Japan Pro Wrestling founder Antonio Inoki—an international sporting spectacle and quite possibly the worst fight of all time.

A 15-round slog in which “The Greatest” threw 6 total punches and Inoki rolled around on his back snapping at his shins like your little brother when you used to beat him up, the exhibition eventually—and mercifully, for mankind—ended in a draw. As trash rained down on the ring and chants of “Money back! Money back!” began to echo around Nippon Budokan arena, it must have felt like the fighting world would never see anything so awful again.

There are some key differences between this and its modern day equivalent, however. Ali vs. Inoki was a special rules match, while Mayweather vs. McGregor will be a straight boxing brouhaha, for starters. But before you get carried away, turn around and roll those Ali/Inoki highlights one more time. Or on second thought, don’t. No matter how hard you stare and how many times you watch, they don’t get any better

Sankei Archive

Ultimately though, it’s up to the fighters, and both are at the pinnacle of their respective sports—something neither Ali or Inoki could say by the time 1976 came calling. So who knows, maybe we could have the fight of the century on our hands after all. Maybe Connor McGregor will even knock Floyd down. It could happen, and that’s enough for most PPV fight fans. The star power, meanwhile, is enough for everyone else. And that’s why we’re buying the damn thing too. But before we all settle in, presumably some time this fall—Tecates cracked and Rocky quotes at the ready—let’s tap the proverbial breaks and temper the stratosphere-scraping expectations.

We’ve been here before and, as Roger f’n Daltrey once howled, we won’t get fooled again.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Fightin' Words

Mayweather vs. McGregor conjures memories of the worst fight ever

3 hours ago
Fandom

When are sports fans allowed to panic?

3 hours ago
Who did it best?

The 19 best sports photobombs of all-time

5 hours ago
Trick Shots

If golf ever brings back the stymie, this guy will be prepared

5 hours ago
Viral Videos

This Skratch TV cut of reversed PGA Tour swings is hypnotizing

5 hours ago
Social Media Stars

Chelsea Lynn Pezzola talks about beating the boys, trying to make the LPGA, and being part of...

9 hours ago
Luddites

A guide to protecting yourself from nefarious (and probably North Korean) hackers

9 hours ago
Merchandise

If you're a big John Daly fan, you're going to love these T-shirts

10 hours ago
Viral Videos

College golfer has to strip down and jump into a lake after accidentally dropping golf ball

11 hours ago
Daredevils

Watch Lexi Thompson skydive onto a golf course for her Kingsmill Championship pro-am tee time

May 17, 2017
Celebrity Breakups

Goodbye or good riddance to 'Mike & Mike'?

May 17, 2017
The King

Arnold Palmer commemorated again...for making a septuple-bogey 12

May 17, 2017
Not Your Dad's PGA Tour

PGA Tour releases emoji app because we could all use more emojis in our lives

May 17, 2017
Viral Video

Watch 5'8" PGA Tour pro throw down a nasty Spider-Man dunk

May 17, 2017
Golf Everywhere!

New stamps will look -- and FEEL -- like a golf ball

May 17, 2017
Celebrity Golfers

Phil Mickelson has been getting golf tips from. . . Tom Brady?

May 17, 2017
Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth's Dallas-themed shoes for the Byron Nelson scream "Texas Forever"

May 16, 2017
SOCIAL MEDIA

The Week In Instagrams: 05-16-2017

May 16, 2017
Related
The LoopGoodbye or good riddance to 'Mike & Mike…
The LoopThe “bro romper” is going to change the way you rom…
The LoopMadden 18 cover FINALLY gives underrated Tom Brady …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection