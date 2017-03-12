Matthew Fitzpatrick was once mistaken for Tiger Woods' ball boy

Matthew Fitzpatrick is just 22 years old, but the benchmarks the Englishman's already reached would make any veteran blush. Alas, despite a strong start to his career, a youthful appearance -- Fitzpatrick's joined the long list of athletes referred to as "The Baby-Faced Assassin" -- sometimes clouds his accomplishments. Or, in one instance, his identity.

Speaking with the Golf Channel, Fitzpatrick recalled the time when, as an amateur, he was mistaken for Tiger Woods' ball boy on the driving range:

Damn, that's cold.

Although if Fitzpatrick keeps rising up the world rankings, we're guessing such mistakes will cease.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS