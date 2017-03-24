2017 Masters TV coverage and live streaming guide

Masters8 hours ago

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 12: Justin Rose of England hits his second shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the 2014 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2014 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Only a select few will be on the grounds during Masters week. But thanks to increased broadcast coverage and presentation improvements on several mediums, golf fans will feel like they're at Augusta National.

Masters.com is again streaming 4K video during the tournament, featuring live feeds of the practice facilities, Amen Corner, the 15th and 16th holes and several featured groups. (For a reminder, 4K means more pixels on the screen at once that creates images that are crisper and capable of showing more details than standard HD.) Viewers can also catch the Honorary Starters ceremony on Thursday morning at 7:45 AM EST.

ESPN will once again handle Par-3 Contest broadcast duties, airing the competition from 3 PM EST to 5 PM on Wednesday. ESPN also will air Thursday and Friday coverage from 3 PM to 7:30 PM, with CBS taking over on the weekend starting at 3 PM on Saturday and 2:00 PM on Sunday.

Also on the TV side, CBS Sports Network will be showing action from the driving range. CBS begins this presentation on noon at Monday, with 9 AM to 11 AM on Tuesday and Wednesday and 11 AM to 1 PM throughout the tournament.

The 2017 Masters begins on April 6. Danny Willett is the defending champion.

