2017 Masters field and odds

Save for a last-second invitation for the Shell Houston Open winner, the 2017 Masters field is set. At the moment, 94 players will be vying to compete for the green jacket at Augusta National. Out of the four majors, the Masters drastically has the smallest field of the bunch, bettering its odds to have a recognizable name as champion. But despite a modest number of entrants, there are numerous storylines for the 2017 event. Jordan Spieth is seeking to avenge his heartbreaking loss. With a 2-1-2 record in three previous Augusta appearances, odds are solid that he'll be in the mix again. Dustin Johnson is trying to win his fourth consecutive tournament, solidifying his reign over the sport. The green jacket has been elusive to Rory McIlroy, who needs a Masters title to complete the career Grand Slam, and guys like Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm are hoping to parlay hot seasons into Masters fortune.

Odds

Here are the latest odds for the 2017 Masters as of March 31st from OddsShark.com:

Dustin Johnson: +500

Jordan Spieth: +700

Rory McIlroy : +750

Jon Rahm: +1800

Hideki Matsuyama: +2000

Jason Day: +2000

Justin Thomas: +2500

Phil Mickelson: +2500

Pinterest Mike Ehrmann

Adam Scott: +2800

Henrik Stenson: +2800

Justin Rose: +2800

Rickie Fowler: +2200

Bubba Watson: +4000

Paul Casey: +4000

Sergio Garcia: +4000

Brandt Snedeker: +5000

Louis Oosthuizen: +5500

Tyrrell Hatton: +5500

Brooks Koepka: +5500

Marc Leishman: +6600

Matthew Fitzpatrick: +6600

Patrick Reed: +6600

Charl Schwartzel: +7000

Thomas Pieters: +7000

Matt Kuchar: +7500

Adam Hadwin: +8000

Daniel Berger: +8000

Tommy Fleetwood: +8000

Pinterest Getty Images

Alexander Noren: +9000

Branden Grace: +10000

Danny Willett: +10000

Emiliano Grillo: +10000

Gary Woodland: +10000

J.B. Holmes: +10000

Jimmy Walker: +10000

Kevin Kisner: +10000

Lee Westwood: +10000

Rafa Cabrera Bello: +10000

Ross Fisher: +10000

Zach Johnson: +10000

Bill Haas: +12500

Martin Kaymer: +12500

Shane Lowry: +12500

Bernd Wiesberger: +15000

Billy Horschel: +15000

Charley Hoffman: +15000

Ryan Moore: +15000

Soren Kjeldsen: +15000

Pinterest Getty Images

Masters Field

Masters Champions

Past winners that are not playing: Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke, Jr., Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Doug Ford, Bob Goalby, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Fuzzy Zoeller.

Angel Cabrera

Fred Couples

Trevor Immelman

Zach Johnson

Bernhard Langer

Sandy Lyle

Phil Mickelson

Larry Mize

Mark O’Meara

Jose Maria Olazabal

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Tiger Woods

Ian Woosnam

U.S. Open Champions

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Justin Rose

Webb Simpson

British Open Champions

Ernie Els

Rory McIlroy

Henrik Stenson

Pinterest US PGA TOUR

PGA Champions

Jason Day

Jason Dufner

Jimmy Walker

Players Championship winners

Rickie Fowler

US Amateur Champion and Runner-up

Brad Dalke

Curtis Luck

British Amateur Champion

Scott Gregory

Latin America Amateur Champion

Toto Gana

U.S. Mid-Amateur Champion

Stewart Hagestad

Pinterest Getty Images

First 12 players, including ties, in the 2016 Masters Tournament

Daniel Berger

Paul Casey

Matthew Fitzpatrick

J.B. Holmes

Soren Kjeldsen

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandt Snedeker

Lee Westwood

First four players, including ties, in the 2016 U.S. Open

Jim Furyk

Shane Lowry

Scott Piercy

First four players, including ties, in the 2016 British Open

Steve Stricker

First four players, including ties, in the 2016 PGA Championship

Branden Grace

Brooks Koepka

Daniel Summerhays

Pinterest Jared C. Tilton

Winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the FedEx Cup, between the 2016 Masters Tournament and the 2017 Masters Tournament

Sergio Garcia

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Charley Hoffman

Mackenzie Hughes

Billy Hurley III

Si Woo Kim

Russell Knox

Marc Leishman

William McGirt

Ryan Moore

Rod Pampling

Pat Perez

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Brendan Steele

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Justin Thomas

Jhonattan Vegas

All players qualifying for the 2016 Tour Championship

Roberto Castro

Kevin Chappell

Emiliano Grillo

Kevin Kisner

Matt Kuchar

Kevin Na

Sean O'Hair

Gary Woodland

Pinterest Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Top 50 on the final 2016 Official World Golf Ranking

Byeong Hun An

Rafael Cabrera-Bello

Bill Haas

Tyrrell Hatton

Yuta Ikeda

Francesco Molinari

Alex Noren

Louis Oosthuizen

Thomas Pieters

Andy Sullivan

Bernd Wiesberger

Chris Wood

Top 50 on the 2017 Official World Golf Ranking week before the Masters

Ross Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood

Hideto Tanihara

Jeunghun Wang

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS