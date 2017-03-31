2017 Masters field and odds

Save for a last-second invitation for the Shell Houston Open winner, the 2017 Masters field is set. At the moment, 94 players will be vying to compete for the green jacket at Augusta National. Out of the four majors, the Masters drastically has the smallest field of the bunch, bettering its odds to have a recognizable name as champion. But despite a modest number of entrants, there are numerous storylines for the 2017 event. Jordan Spieth is seeking to avenge his heartbreaking loss. With a 2-1-2 record in three previous Augusta appearances, odds are solid that he'll be in the mix again. Dustin Johnson is trying to win his fourth consecutive tournament, solidifying his reign over the sport. The green jacket has been elusive to Rory McIlroy, who needs a Masters title to complete the career Grand Slam, and guys like Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm are hoping to parlay hot seasons into Masters fortune.
Odds
Here are the latest odds for the 2017 Masters as of March 31st from OddsShark.com:
Dustin Johnson: +500
Jordan Spieth: +700
Rory McIlroy : +750
Jon Rahm: +1800
Hideki Matsuyama: +2000
Jason Day: +2000
Justin Thomas: +2500
Phil Mickelson: +2500
Adam Scott: +2800
Henrik Stenson: +2800
Justin Rose: +2800
Rickie Fowler: +2200
Bubba Watson: +4000
Paul Casey: +4000
Sergio Garcia: +4000
Brandt Snedeker: +5000
Louis Oosthuizen: +5500
Tyrrell Hatton: +5500
Brooks Koepka: +5500
Marc Leishman: +6600
Matthew Fitzpatrick: +6600
Patrick Reed: +6600
Charl Schwartzel: +7000
Thomas Pieters: +7000
Matt Kuchar: +7500
Adam Hadwin: +8000
Daniel Berger: +8000
Tommy Fleetwood: +8000
Alexander Noren: +9000
Branden Grace: +10000
Danny Willett: +10000
Emiliano Grillo: +10000
Gary Woodland: +10000
J.B. Holmes: +10000
Jimmy Walker: +10000
Kevin Kisner: +10000
Lee Westwood: +10000
Rafa Cabrera Bello: +10000
Ross Fisher: +10000
Zach Johnson: +10000
Bill Haas: +12500
Martin Kaymer: +12500
Shane Lowry: +12500
Bernd Wiesberger: +15000
Billy Horschel: +15000
Charley Hoffman: +15000
Ryan Moore: +15000
Soren Kjeldsen: +15000
Masters Field
Masters Champions
Past winners that are not playing: Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke, Jr., Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Doug Ford, Bob Goalby, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Fuzzy Zoeller.
Angel Cabrera
Fred Couples
Trevor Immelman
Zach Johnson
Bernhard Langer
Sandy Lyle
Phil Mickelson
Larry Mize
Mark O’Meara
Jose Maria Olazabal
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Vijay Singh
Jordan Spieth
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir
Danny Willett
Tiger Woods
Ian Woosnam
U.S. Open Champions
Dustin Johnson
Martin Kaymer
Justin Rose
Webb Simpson
British Open Champions
Ernie Els
Rory McIlroy
Henrik Stenson
PGA Champions
Jason Day
Jason Dufner
Jimmy Walker
Players Championship winners
Rickie Fowler
US Amateur Champion and Runner-up
Brad Dalke
Curtis Luck
British Amateur Champion
Scott Gregory
Latin America Amateur Champion
Toto Gana
U.S. Mid-Amateur Champion
Stewart Hagestad
First 12 players, including ties, in the 2016 Masters Tournament
Daniel Berger
Paul Casey
Matthew Fitzpatrick
J.B. Holmes
Soren Kjeldsen
Hideki Matsuyama
Brandt Snedeker
Lee Westwood
First four players, including ties, in the 2016 U.S. Open
Jim Furyk
Shane Lowry
Scott Piercy
First four players, including ties, in the 2016 British Open
Steve Stricker
First four players, including ties, in the 2016 PGA Championship
Branden Grace
Brooks Koepka
Daniel Summerhays
Winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the FedEx Cup, between the 2016 Masters Tournament and the 2017 Masters Tournament
Sergio Garcia
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Charley Hoffman
Mackenzie Hughes
Billy Hurley III
Si Woo Kim
Russell Knox
Marc Leishman
William McGirt
Ryan Moore
Rod Pampling
Pat Perez
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Brendan Steele
Brian Stuard
Hudson Swafford
Justin Thomas
Jhonattan Vegas
All players qualifying for the 2016 Tour Championship
Roberto Castro
Kevin Chappell
Emiliano Grillo
Kevin Kisner
Matt Kuchar
Kevin Na
Sean O'Hair
Gary Woodland
Top 50 on the final 2016 Official World Golf Ranking
Byeong Hun An
Rafael Cabrera-Bello
Bill Haas
Tyrrell Hatton
Yuta Ikeda
Francesco Molinari
Alex Noren
Louis Oosthuizen
Thomas Pieters
Andy Sullivan
Bernd Wiesberger
Chris Wood
Top 50 on the 2017 Official World Golf Ranking week before the Masters
Ross Fisher
Tommy Fleetwood
Hideto Tanihara
Jeunghun Wang