AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Justin Rose of England waves on the eighth green during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Masters 2017: So what’s the deal with Justin Rose’s sunglasses?

32 minutes ago
Matt Kuchar hole-in-one Masters 2017
Masters 2017: Matt Kuchar aced the 16th hole, then proceeded to high five everybody

an hour ago
Masters 2017: Gary Player watching the Masters while doing curls is the most Gary Player thing ever

an hour ago
The Masters

Masters 2017: You can't slam-dunk an approach any better than Russell Henley did on Sunday

Russell Henley was the last player to get an invite to the Masters, earning his spot with a win at the Shell Houston Open.

After rounds of 71, 76, and 71 and going into the final round eight shots back, Henley’s having himself a nice round on Sunday.

Henley took a bogey on the fourth, and then slam-dunked his approach for an eagle on the fifth hole. Literally, dropped it straight into the cup. If you don’t believe it, you’re not alone. It took a few moments for the Henley to realize what he’d done:

It turns out the shot came in so hot, the next group was held up as officials had to repair the cup. One thing's for sure: Henley's left a mark on Augusta.

