Masters 2017: You can't slam-dunk an approach any better than Russell Henley did on Sunday

Russell Henley was the last player to get an invite to the Masters, earning his spot with a win at the Shell Houston Open.

After rounds of 71, 76, and 71 and going into the final round eight shots back, Henley’s having himself a nice round on Sunday.

Henley took a bogey on the fourth, and then slam-dunked his approach for an eagle on the fifth hole. Literally, dropped it straight into the cup. If you don’t believe it, you’re not alone. It took a few moments for the Henley to realize what he’d done:

It turns out the shot came in so hot, the next group was held up as officials had to repair the cup. One thing's for sure: Henley's left a mark on Augusta.