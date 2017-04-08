Sergio Garcia executes a scissor kick as he runs to see his shot after hitting from behind a tree at Medinah in the final round of the 1999 PGA Championship.
Hmm...

Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia says he's still got the same ups he had when he was 19

2 hours ago
170408-masters-sunday-tee-times.png
Sunday Showdown

2017 Masters Sunday final-round tee times

2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: (L-R) Rickie Fowler of the United States and Thomas Pieters of Belgium look on from the second tee during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
How He Hit That

Masters 2017: What's it like to play with major championship pressure the first time?

3 hours ago
Crunching The Numbers3 hours ago

Masters 2017: Why Sergio Garcia has the edge in his final-round pairing with Justin Rose

By
DORAL, FL - MARCH 06: Justin Rose of England and Sergio Garcia of Spain shake hands on the 18th hole green during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at Blue Monster, Trump National Doral, on March 6, 2015 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Stan Badz
DORAL, FL - MARCH 06: Justin Rose of England and Sergio Garcia of Spain shake hands on the 18th hole green during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at Blue Monster, Trump National Doral, on March 6, 2015 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Sunday’s final-round pairing of Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia pits one player already with a major and another that desperately wants one. Conventional wisdom would hand the advantage to Rose, who not only captured the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion, and did it by chasing down Phil Mickelson, among others, on Sunday. History, however, reveals that it’s not such a clear-cut choice when a major winner and a wannabe square off in the final pairing of a Grand Slam event—and there has been plenty of recent history to judge by.

Incredibly of the past 20 major championships, 17 have featured a major winner and a non-major winner at the time in the final pairing—and the matchups show that who comes out on top is a true coin flip, with perhaps a modest edge to the player trying to break through.

Related: Jordan Spieth says you can't Jordan-proof Augusta National

Of those 17 face-offs neither player came out on top in seven of those tournaments. The non-major winner took six of them and the major winner the other four. However, two of the major winners had commanding leads of five strokes or more (McIlroy at the 2012 PGA and again at the 2014 British) while the non-major winners had one such occurrence (McIlroy again at the 2011 U.S. Open when he held an eight-shot lead at Congressional C.C.), meaning in ones where the outcome was in doubt, the edge was five to two for the non-major winners.

Which, of course, bucks conventional wisdom. English bookmaker Ladbrokes already has Rose as a 5/2 favorite to win the Masters tomorrow. Garcia is 4/1 along with Rickie Fowler—behind Jordan Spieth at 3/1.

Place your bets.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

How to make the famous Masters Azalea cocktail

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursAdam Scott lurking, 'plenty close' to leade…
    The LoopHere's a little advice, Tiger: 'Play more t…
    The LoopOn any given Sunday: Good for the NFL, less so for …