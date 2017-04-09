AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: Phil Mickelson celebrates with his caddie Jim Mackay after his three-stroke victory after winning the 2010 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2010 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Ranking The Roars

Masters 2017: Introducing the first-ever Masters Roar-O-Meter

23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain reacts after putting on the 18th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Is It His Time?

Masters 2017: These PGA Tour pros who didn't like Sergio Garcia's Masters chances could look really silly on Sunday

2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Justin Rose of England and caddie Mark Fulcher smile as they walk off the 18th green during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
The Masters

Rose blooms, Sergio slays curse and Dustin update: Sunday morning Masters roundup

2 hours ago
Masters Highlights3 hours ago

Masters 2017: Watch Jordan Spieth ask his caddie, "What would Arnie do?" -- then pull off incredibly bold shot

By

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The latest tribute to Arnold Palmer came from Jordan Spieth during his third round at the 2017 Masters. And it might just lead to another green jacket for the man who is becoming Augusta National's new King.

RELATED: Win or lose, Jordan Spieth is already the comeback kid

On the 13th hole on Saturday, Spieth faced a decision of whether to go for the green at the par 5 on his second shot from the pine straw. Although his caddie, Michael Greller, seemed to be advising a layup, Spieth chose the bolder play after getting confirmation that Palmer would have done the same.

"What would Arnie do, Mike?"

"Hit it right below it, 20 feet."

"Alright, I'll do that."

And he pretty much did. Spieth's shot from 228 yards wound up 29 feet from the hole. He two-putted for birdie and shot a Saturday 68 to pull within two shots of the lead heading into the final round.

Watch -- and listen -- to this incredible exchange and shot:

“I thought,” Spieth said afterward, “that in order to win this golf tournament -- I hit my favorite shot I’ve ever hit in competition in my life on that hole going for it when we had that decision in 2015 -- so there’s just good vibes. ‘What would Arnie do?’ was my way of expressing it.”

What Arnie would advise Spieth to do next is even more obvious: Make a Sunday charge.

RELATED: Jordan Spieth says you can't "Jordan-proof" Augusta National

