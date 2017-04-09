AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The latest tribute to Arnold Palmer came from Jordan Spieth during his third round at the 2017 Masters. And it might just lead to another green jacket for the man who is becoming Augusta National's new King.

On the 13th hole on Saturday, Spieth faced a decision of whether to go for the green at the par 5 on his second shot from the pine straw. Although his caddie, Michael Greller, seemed to be advising a layup, Spieth chose the bolder play after getting confirmation that Palmer would have done the same.

"What would Arnie do, Mike?"

"Hit it right below it, 20 feet."

"Alright, I'll do that."

And he pretty much did. Spieth's shot from 228 yards wound up 29 feet from the hole. He two-putted for birdie and shot a Saturday 68 to pull within two shots of the lead heading into the final round.

“I thought,” Spieth said afterward, “that in order to win this golf tournament -- I hit my favorite shot I’ve ever hit in competition in my life on that hole going for it when we had that decision in 2015 -- so there’s just good vibes. ‘What would Arnie do?’ was my way of expressing it.”

What Arnie would advise Spieth to do next is even more obvious: Make a Sunday charge.

