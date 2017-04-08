Masters 2017: Watch how CLOSE Jason Day came to a hole-in-one on Saturday at the sixth hole

Kevin Chappell Masters 2017 hole out
The conditions are benign on Saturday at Augusta National -- which means scoring might be possible on Moving Day. We haven't seen many of that yet, with just two players under-par in the early wave of players.

But if Jason Day's tee shot on the sixth hole is any indication, some low numbers might just be possible on Saturday at the Masters.

It's hard to hit a more perfect shot than this one from Day.

The World No. 3 isn't in contention (he's 6-over through 10 holes), but it's nice to see Day playing the weekend after the uncertainty in whether he'd play at all -- given his mother's health.

And Day almost had a highlight-reel moment to keep on Saturday.

