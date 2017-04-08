Masters 2017: This hole-out eagle by Kevin Chappell from 131 yards will get you pumped for Moving Day

There are holes at Augusta National that might be eagle opportunities on Saturday. The seventh is not one of those.

Don't tell that to Kevin Chappell. The Californian became just the first player since 2012 to hole out for eagle at the seventh hole.

And it was sporty indeed.

With that eagle, Chappell moved to 1-over par, as he gives himself a shot at contending in his second trip to Augusta National.

