Kevin Chappell Masters 2017 hole out
Masters highlights

Masters 2017: This hole-out eagle by Kevin Chappell from 131 yards will get you pumped for Moving Day

an hour ago
Rickie-Fowler-yardage-book.jpg
A Lot To Process

Masters 2017: Look closely at Rickie Fowler's yardage book and the amount of detail is amazing

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2017-04-08 at 11.55.44 AM.png
The Masters

It’s absurd how much 2017 Masters merchandise you can buy on eBay

3 hours ago
Masters highlightsan hour ago

Masters 2017: This hole-out eagle by Kevin Chappell from 131 yards will get you pumped for Moving Day

By

There are holes at Augusta National that might be eagle opportunities on Saturday. The seventh is not one of those.

Don't tell that to Kevin Chappell. The Californian became just the first player since 2012 to hole out for eagle at the seventh hole.

And it was sporty indeed.

RELATED: Live updates from Saturday's third round at the 2017 Masters

With that eagle, Chappell moved to 1-over par, as he gives himself a shot at contending in his second trip to Augusta National.

RELATED: Our favorite photos from the 2017 Masters

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

How to make the famous Masters Azalea cocktail

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopYou can arrive to the 2017 Masters via helicopter .…
    The LoopHere's Jordan Spieth on David Letterman (and pr…
    The LoopVideo: Tom Watson needs to birdie the 18th hole to …