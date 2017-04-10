AUGUSTA, Ga. — The mood of the crowd at Augusta National when Sergio Garcia broke through to take the 81st Masters, snapping his 0-for-73 winless streak, was particularly celebratory. Fans found it necessary to show their appreciation to the 37-year-old Spaniard for all that he had been through in trying to claim that elusive first major.

The same can be said for friends and fan watching from afar, at least judging by the stream of congratulatory messages toward Garcia on social media.

