In the gallery, a sudden-death playoff at Augusta National isn't seen so much as heard

Masters 2017: The reaction from Sergio Garcia's peers to his Masters victory was pretty overwhelming

Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia is considering wearing his green jacket at his wedding

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The mood of the crowd at Augusta National when Sergio Garcia broke through to take the 81st Masters, snapping his 0-for-73 winless streak, was particularly celebratory. Fans found it necessary to show their appreciation to the 37-year-old Spaniard for all that he had been through in trying to claim that elusive first major.

The same can be said for friends and fan watching from afar, at least judging by the stream of congratulatory messages toward Garcia on social media.

RELATED: If it was going to happen for Sergio, it had to be the hard way

