AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Justin Rose of England waves on the eighth green during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Golf Style

Masters 2017: So what’s the deal with Justin Rose’s sunglasses?

28 minutes ago
Masters 2017: So what’s the deal with Justin Rose’s sunglasses?

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Justin Rose of England waves on the eighth green during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Justin Rose of England waves on the eighth green during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The Twittersphere is unkind. Like clockwork, whenever Justin Rose contends in a major event while wearing his very large, very noticeable sunglasses, he gets ripped.

Here are just a few reactions (so far):

As it turns out, Rose wears those large shades to protect himself from severe allergies. I played 9 holes with him on the Monday after the 2014 Masters, and he explained to me that protecting his eyes from pollen was essential to avoiding a debilitating reaction to allergies. (Alas, he sneezed and coughed his way through those 9 holes of golf.)

And just in case you think Rose's shades look cool (!), they're the Adidas Kumacross 2.0s, which sell on Amazon for as low as $77.

