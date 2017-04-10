during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.
Masters 2017

In the gallery, a sudden-death playoff at Augusta National isn't seen so much as heard

an hour ago
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.
Twitter Love

Masters 2017: The reaction from Sergio Garcia’s peers to his Masters victory was pretty overwhelming

an hour ago
170409-sergio-angela-masters.png
To The Victor...

Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia is considering wearing his green jacket at his wedding

an hour ago
To The Victor...an hour ago

Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia is considering wearing his green jacket at his wedding

By
170409-sergio-angela-masters.png

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- At his winning press conference, Sergio Garcia made it sound like capturing a first major championship isn't going to change his life. But it just might change what he wears to his wedding.

Garcia got engaged to former college golfer and Golf Channel reporter Angela Akins on Jan. 6. And he didn't totally rule out the possibility of wearing his new green jacket when the couple ties the knot.

RELATED: How Sergio Garcia's fiancee helped him win the Masters

"We were just talking about it," Garcia said with a chuckle after being asked if he would ask for permission to wear the jacket during the ceremony, which is scheduled for July. "This one is a little bit too big (laughter). It would be nice, but no -- I don't know. We'll get to the point when we get there."

A Masters champ is allowed to take his green jacket off Augusta National grounds during the 12 months following his victory. We've seen Bubba Watson wear his to a Waffle House, Phil Mickelson to a Krispy Kreme, and Danny Willett to Wimbledon last year -- but we're pretty sure a Masters champ has never worn one to his own wedding.

So if Garcia really wants to wear his green jacket to his wedding, his timing for winning couldn't have been better. But yeah, there's still the whole needing to get permission from his fiancee angle.

And that -- especially if green doesn't go with the rest of the reception's color scheme -- could be the trickiest part. Good luck, Sergio.

RELATED: The most irreverent moments in Masters history

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopMasters 2017: How Sergio Garcia's fiancee, Ange…
    The LoopA Canadian golf boom, kids interrupting things, and…
    The LoopThese PGA Tour pros who didn't like Sergio Garc…