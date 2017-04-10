AUGUSTA, Ga, -- If it wasn't the most compelling finish to a Masters in recent years, you couldn't readily dismiss it, either.
Sunday at the 2017 Masters had a little bit of everything: Jordan Spieth trying to summon a response to last year's disappointment, Rickie Fowler looking to take a place as one of the game's true greats. Veterans like Charley Hoffman and Ryan Moore looking to crash the party. Adam Scott and Charl Schwartzel trying to add to their Masters haul.
Ultimately, though, it came down to two friends and Ryder Cup teammates, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia, who set themselves apart over the final holes and provided the galleries at Augusta National and the viewers at home golf theater at its best.
Fortunately, Golf Digest photographers Dom Furore, J.D. Cuban, and Ben Walton where there every step of the way.
