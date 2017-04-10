AUGUSTA, Ga, -- If it wasn't the most compelling finish to a Masters in recent years, you couldn't readily dismiss it, either.

Sunday at the 2017 Masters had a little bit of everything: Jordan Spieth trying to summon a response to last year's disappointment, Rickie Fowler looking to take a place as one of the game's true greats. Veterans like Charley Hoffman and Ryan Moore looking to crash the party. Adam Scott and Charl Schwartzel trying to add to their Masters haul.

Ultimately, though, it came down to two friends and Ryder Cup teammates, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia, who set themselves apart over the final holes and provided the galleries at Augusta National and the viewers at home golf theater at its best.

Fortunately, Golf Digest photographers Dom Furore, J.D. Cuban, and Ben Walton where there every step of the way.

Pinterest Garcia celebrates a clutch putt early in his final round against Rose. JD Cuban

Pinterest Garcia had a two-shot lead early in the round, but he stumbled at the turn, and when he took an unplayable lie on the 13th hole, it appeared to be a fatal blow. JD Cuban

Pinterest But he recovered with this eagle on 15. JD Cuban

Pinterest Though locked in a battle for a major, the two men, teammates on the European Ryder Cup team, were supportive of each other throughout. Dom Furore

Pinterest Rose would respond to Garcia's eagle by sticking his tee shot on 16 and making birdie. Dom Furore

Pinterest And Garcia again fell behind one when he missed a short birdie putt of his own. JD Cuban

Pinterest But Rose bogeyed the 17th to drop into a tie headed to 18. JD Cuban

Pinterest Justin Rose had a chance to put pressure on Garcia with a birdie putt on the 72nd hole. Ben Walton

Pinterest But Garcia missed as well, so they were headed to a playoff. Ben Walton

Pinterest In the playoff, Garcia finally converted, ending years of frustration with a birdie putt that gave him his first major title. Dom Furore

Pinterest It led to an emotional celebration with his caddie Glen Murray. JD Cuban

Pinterest And with his fiancee Angela Akins. Ben Walton