during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.
Photo Essay

Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose's amazing Sunday, in pictures

By
an hour ago

AUGUSTA, Ga, -- If it wasn't the most compelling finish to a Masters in recent years, you couldn't readily dismiss it, either.

Sunday at the 2017 Masters had a little bit of everything: Jordan Spieth trying to summon a response to last year's disappointment, Rickie Fowler looking to take a place as one of the game's true greats. Veterans like Charley Hoffman and Ryan Moore looking to crash the party. Adam Scott and Charl Schwartzel trying to add to their Masters haul.

Ultimately, though, it came down to two friends and Ryder Cup teammates, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia, who set themselves apart over the final holes and provided the galleries at Augusta National and the viewers at home golf theater at its best.

Fortunately, Golf Digest photographers Dom Furore, J.D. Cuban, and Ben Walton where there every step of the way.

during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Garcia celebrates a clutch putt early in his final round against Rose.

JD Cuban
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Garcia had a two-shot lead early in the round, but he stumbled at the turn, and when he took an unplayable lie on the 13th hole, it appeared to be a fatal blow.

JD Cuban
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

But he recovered with this eagle on 15.

JD Cuban
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Though locked in a battle for a major, the two men, teammates on the European Ryder Cup team, were supportive of each other throughout.

Dom Furore
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Rose would respond to Garcia's eagle by sticking his tee shot on 16 and making birdie.

Dom Furore
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

And Garcia again fell behind one when he missed a short birdie putt of his own.

JD Cuban
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

But Rose bogeyed the 17th to drop into a tie headed to 18.

JD Cuban
Justin Rose misses his birdie try to win the Masters on the 18th hole during the final round. He&#39;d eventually lose to Sergio Garcia in a sudden-death playoff.

Justin Rose had a chance to put pressure on Garcia with a birdie putt on the 72nd hole.

Ben Walton
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

But Garcia missed as well, so they were headed to a playoff.

Ben Walton
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

In the playoff, Garcia finally converted, ending years of frustration with a birdie putt that gave him his first major title.

Dom Furore
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

It led to an emotional celebration with his caddie Glen Murray.

JD Cuban
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

And with his fiancee Angela Akins.

Ben Walton
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

In his 74th major start, Garcia had finally won a green jacket, and a piece of history.

JD Cuban
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursSergio Garcia buries demons, beats Justin Rose on f…
    Golf News & ToursJustin Rose, Sergio Garcia lead with Rickie Fowler …
    Golf News & ToursAdam Scott lurking, 'plenty close' to leade…