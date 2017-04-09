Masters 2017: Matt Kuchar aced the 16th hole, then proceeded to high five everybody

We've seen some awesome celebrations the past couple years at the 16th hole, where aces have come in abundance in the recent final rounds at the Masters. Matt Kuchar's on Sunday at the 2017 Masters is right up there with the best.

The shot is impressive, but his reaction is almost as good.

Now all of a sudden Kuchar not only have a chance for a great finish -- but at five under for the tournament -- he could scare the lead at the end of the day.

How about the kid that Kuch gave the ball to? Magnificent. Great job all around, Kuch.

