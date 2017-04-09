AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Justin Rose of England waves on the eighth green during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Golf Style

Masters 2017: So what’s the deal with Justin Rose’s sunglasses?

32 minutes ago
Matt Kuchar hole-in-one Masters 2017
KUCHHHHH!

Masters 2017: Matt Kuchar aced the 16th hole, then proceeded to high five everybody

an hour ago
Screen Shot 2017-04-09 at 5.02.14 PM.png
"Rest Is Rust"

Masters 2017: Gary Player watching the Masters while doing curls is the most Gary Player thing ever

an hour ago
KUCHHHHH!an hour ago

Masters 2017: Matt Kuchar aced the 16th hole, then proceeded to high five everybody

By

We've seen some awesome celebrations the past couple years at the 16th hole, where aces have come in abundance in the recent final rounds at the Masters. Matt Kuchar's on Sunday at the 2017 Masters is right up there with the best.

The shot is impressive, but his reaction is almost as good.

Now all of a sudden Kuchar not only have a chance for a great finish -- but at five under for the tournament -- he could scare the lead at the end of the day.

How about the kid that Kuch gave the ball to? Magnificent. Great job all around, Kuch.

RELATED: Is it time for a new Sunday pin at 16?

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopMasters 2017: This hole-out eagle by Kevin Chappell…
    The LoopMasters 2017: Watch how CLOSE Jason Day came to a h…
    The LoopMasters 2017: The final interview with Arnold Palme…