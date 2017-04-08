Kevin Chappell Masters 2017 hole out
Masters highlights

Masters 2017: This hole-out eagle by Kevin Chappell from 131 yards will get you pumped for Moving Day

an hour ago
Rickie-Fowler-yardage-book.jpg
A Lot To Process

Masters 2017: Look closely at Rickie Fowler's yardage book and the amount of detail is amazing

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2017-04-08 at 11.55.44 AM.png
The Masters

It’s absurd how much 2017 Masters merchandise you can buy on eBay

4 hours ago
By

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The average golfer tends to keep things simple when standing over a shot. You might confirm that the hole is a par 4. Or if there's water down the left side, you'll want to know that. Once in a while, you might get super fancy trying to determine which side of the green you want to it.

The tour player speaks an altogether different language, as confirmed by this photo Golf Digest's Ben Walton took of Rickie Fowler and caddie Joe Skovron looking over their notes of Augusta National's fifth hole in their yardage book.

Ben Walton

On the surface level, we know the fifth at Augusta is a 455-yard par 4 that climbs uphill and bends left, with two fairway bunkers on the left side. But zoom in on the picture and Fowler and Skovron have notes on various yardages from the landing area, as well as from different trees.

Ben Walton

And they also have an understanding of even the slightest undulation on the fifth green.

Ben Walton

Even for a feel player like Fowler, you can't escape a decent amount of math.

Snoop Dogg Plays Golf in Augusta

