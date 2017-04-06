Masters 2017: Live Updates

It's been a wet week at Augusta National, as the course closed its door twice to the patrons during the practice rounds. Luckily, the forecast looks sunny -- albeit windy -- for the start for the 2017 Masters. The tournament has no equal in terms of build-up and excitement, commonly referred to as the sport's best week of the year. Even in that vein, the storylines for this year's event are rampant. The biggest: the status of Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1 player, after the 32-year-old fell down a flight of stairs Wednesday afternoon and injured his back. Johnson's team had nothing new to report as of Thursday morning regarding his condition.

Also to watch: Jordan Spieth hopes to avenge his 2016 woes at Amen Corner, putting the quadruple at No. 12 to rest. Rory McIlroy makes his third bird for the career Grand Slam, while young guns like Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm search for their first major win.

Golf Digest will be keeping you up-to-date on all the action from Augusta National throughout the week, starting with the ceremonial tee shot on Thursday to the awarding of the green jacket Sunday night.

