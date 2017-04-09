Masters 2017: How Sergio Garcia's fiancee, Angela Akins, has helped his career

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Justin Rose of England waves on the eighth green during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
By

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Sergio Garcia had yet to tee off on Sunday at the 2017 Masters when his fiancee, Angela Akins, stood to the right of the fairway wearing a white hat with Garcia's "S" logo on it. "I'm nervous, but I'm excited," Akins said. "It's going to be a great day."

"It's going to be a great day," Akins' mom, Pam, reaffirmed.

"A great day," added Akins' dad, Marty, also wearing a Team Sergio cap.

RELATED: What it's like watching your husband try to win a major? Torture.

That kind of positivity had Garcia on the brink of his first major championship. And regardless of whether he wins on Sunday, it bodes well for him in golf's biggest events.

"We've got a great group here this week," Akins said. "A lot of positive energy."

On Saturday evening, Garcia talked about the effect Angela, a former college golfer, and Marty, a former All-American quarterback at the University of Texas, have had on him.

"It definitely helps, there's no doubt about the background that the whole family has. Marty is a very, very positive, very, you know, outspoken and very, very confident kind of guy, and it definitely helps when he's encouraging you and things like that. Those things are nice to see," Garcia said. "Angela is the same way. They are all very competitive. So you know, they are positive things to help out, for sure."

Akins and Garcia got engaged on Jan. 6.

Loading

View on Instagram

Here's a look back at some of their other memorable moments as a couple:

Playing golf:

Loading

View on Instagram

Hanging out on the beach:

Loading

View on Instagram

Hanging out at the pool:

Loading

View on Instagram

Racing cars:

Loading

View on Instagram

Touring NYC:

Loading

View on Instagram

Celebrating a win in Dubai:

Loading

View on Instagram

And singing in the car while going to taste wedding cakes:

RELATED: Meet the WAGs of the PGA Tour

