Masters 2017: How Sergio Garcia's fiancee, Angela Akins, has helped his career

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Sergio Garcia had yet to tee off on Sunday at the 2017 Masters when his fiancee, Angela Akins, stood to the right of the fairway wearing a white hat with Garcia's "S" logo on it. "I'm nervous, but I'm excited," Akins said. "It's going to be a great day."

"It's going to be a great day," Akins' mom, Pam, reaffirmed.

"A great day," added Akins' dad, Marty, also wearing a Team Sergio cap.

That kind of positivity had Garcia on the brink of his first major championship. And regardless of whether he wins on Sunday, it bodes well for him in golf's biggest events.

"We've got a great group here this week," Akins said. "A lot of positive energy."

On Saturday evening, Garcia talked about the effect Angela, a former college golfer, and Marty, a former All-American quarterback at the University of Texas, have had on him.

"It definitely helps, there's no doubt about the background that the whole family has. Marty is a very, very positive, very, you know, outspoken and very, very confident kind of guy, and it definitely helps when he's encouraging you and things like that. Those things are nice to see," Garcia said. "Angela is the same way. They are all very competitive. So you know, they are positive things to help out, for sure."

Akins and Garcia got engaged on Jan. 6.

Here's a look back at some of their other memorable moments as a couple:

Playing golf:

Hanging out on the beach:

Hanging out at the pool:

Racing cars:

Touring NYC:

Celebrating a win in Dubai:

And singing in the car while going to taste wedding cakes:

