AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Justin Rose of England waves on the eighth green during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Golf Style

Masters 2017: So what’s the deal with Justin Rose’s sunglasses?

31 minutes ago
Matt Kuchar hole-in-one Masters 2017
KUCHHHHH!

Masters 2017: Matt Kuchar aced the 16th hole, then proceeded to high five everybody

an hour ago
Screen Shot 2017-04-09 at 5.02.14 PM.png
"Rest Is Rust"

Masters 2017: Gary Player watching the Masters while doing curls is the most Gary Player thing ever

an hour ago
By

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Earlier in the week we brought you footage of Gary Player showing off his extraordinary fitness at age 81 by doing squats with Instagram model Elise Lobb on his back.

Now we have the Black Knight shaming all of us into thinking we could just watch the Masters by merely . . . sitting.

Here's the photo Player posted Sunday afternoon.

As you can see, there's golf on TV, and Mr. Player has what appears to be 20 pound dumbbells in his hands. Of course he's working on the upper body. We already saw leg day was earlier in the week.

Update: Nice to see that Player isn't ALL business. Here's the updated picture from after his workout.

