AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Earlier in the week we brought you footage of Gary Player showing off his extraordinary fitness at age 81 by doing squats with Instagram model Elise Lobb on his back.

Now we have the Black Knight shaming all of us into thinking we could just watch the Masters by merely . . . sitting.

Here's the photo Player posted Sunday afternoon.

As you can see, there's golf on TV, and Mr. Player has what appears to be 20 pound dumbbells in his hands. Of course he's working on the upper body. We already saw leg day was earlier in the week.

Update: Nice to see that Player isn't ALL business. Here's the updated picture from after his workout.

