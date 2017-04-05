Masters 2017: Dustin Johnson now listed as a tri-favorite after injuring his back

dustin-johnson-wgc-match-play-2017-sunday-wave.jpg


By

Richard Heathcote

Dustin Johnson's playing status at Augusta National is suddenly up in the air. In Las Vegas, his injury has been factored into the tournament's betting odds nearly as quickly.

RANKING: The 13 best bets to win the 2017 Masters

Less than 30 minutes after news of Johnson's freak fall, Westgate Las Vegas Superbook released updated odds for the 2017 Masters. Previously a clear favorite to win at 5/1, Johnson is now listed as a tri-favorite with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy.

On Wednesday evening, Johnson's agent released a statement saying the World No. 1 had injured his back falling down stairs at his Augusta rental home. Johnson, the reigning U.S. Open champ, has won three starts in a row on the PGA Tour.

Johnson is playing in Thursday's final group, which will give him a little extra time to recover. He is scheduled to tee off with Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker at 2:03 p.m. ET.

According to Jeff Sherman, Westgate's golf oddsmaker, Johnson is the leader in both money wagered and total betting tickets. Spieth and McIlroy are second and third in money wagered, while Phil Mickelson has received the second-most bets. If Johnson doesn't tee off, all bets made through Westgate will be voided.

RELATED: Our 7 favorite Masters prop bets

