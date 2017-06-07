The Best Golf Courses in Massachusetts

(1) The Country Club (Clyde/Squirrel) , Chestnut Hill • (3) Old Sandwich G.C. (17th hole pictured above), Plymouth • (4) Kittansett Club, Marion • (2) Boston G.C., Hingham • (5) Myopia Hunt Club, South Hamilton (6) Essex County Club, Manchester • (7) Eastward Ho! C.C., Chatham ≈ (8) Nantucket G.C., Siasconset (9) Salem C.C., Peabody (10) TPC Boston, Norton (15) Hyannisport Club, Hyannis Port (11) Winchester C.C. (17) Sankaty Head G.C., Siasconset (12) Taconic G.C., Williamstown (New) Vineyard G.C., Edgartown (13) Vesper C.C., Tyngsboro (16) Charles River C.C., Newton Centre (New) Granite Links G.C. (Milton/Quincy), Quincy ★ (19) Oyster Harbors Club, Osterville (New) Cape Cod National G.C., Brewster

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.