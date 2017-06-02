Tiger Woods2 hours ago

Martin Kaymer makes heartfelt video about Tiger Woods: "My wish would be stop being so nasty. Try to help"

By

Martin Kaymer is known as one of the most thoughtful and articulate golfers on the planet. So it shouldn't be a surprise that his thoughts on this week's Tiger Woods developments couldn't be contained to a 140-character tweet. Instead, Kaymer made a heartfelt video addressing the 14-time major champ and more so, the reaction to his Memorial Day DUI arrest.

Kaymer's main contention in the two-minute clip is that golf fans and media should show compassion for Woods in appreciation for all he's done for the game of golf and beyond. At one point, he utters this particularly poignant line: "My wish would be to stop being so nasty. Try to help." Watch the video here:

