Martin Kaymer attempts -- and dramatically misses -- epic hero shot

We've all seen a playing partner face trouble on the golf course, and instead of taking their medicine, attempt the hero shot. Sure, Phil Mickelson makes it look easy, but for us lowly amateurs, the success rate is nil. Hell, as Martin Kaymer proved on Saturday at Hilton Head, it remains a challenge for the pros, too.

On Harbour Town's ninth hole during the third round of the RBC Heritage, Kaymer found his tee shot behind a row of trees. Rather than punch to the fairway, the two-time major winner had a vision, one that saw his ball ricochet off the nearby grandstands and onto the green. While this creative route beared fruit in his imagination, reality had a tad different result for Kaymer:

Loading View on Instagram

Hey, we're all victims of hubris at some point. To Kaymer's credit, he managed to save par on the hole.

We're never going to knock a guy for attempting the dramatic. Just know the theatrical usually has a bad influence on your scorecard.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS