Mark Wahlberg works on his golf game more than you do during the winter

Neither snow nor rain (nor sleet) can keep Mark Wahlberg from working on his golf game during the winter (his words). And that's good for everyone considering the shank he hit during the Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am last month.

Determined to improve, the Hollywood star recently shared this video of him practicing at a makeshift range in the Berkshires on a 15-degree day:

In the video, Wahlberg says he recently got a lesson from Sean Foley and that he takes 100 swings a day. No matter what. Looked like you hit that one a little thin, Mark, but keep grinding. Also, sweet staff bag.

A few days later, Wahlberg took advantage of a 30-degree day in Massachusetts to bring his game to the course:

That's dedication. For the rest of you in the Northeast, what's your excuse? If Mark Wahlberg can get out there and play, so can you.

