Mark Wahlberg launched a hosel rocket into the stands at TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - JANUARY 31: An aerial view of #16 during the third round of the FBR Phoenix Open held at TPC Scottsdale on January 31, 2009 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Caryn Levy/PGA TOUR)
The seven most terrifying par 3s on the PGA Tour

FILE - In this June 27, 2012, file photo, Donald Trump stands on the 14th fairway during a pro-am round of the AT&amp;T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. Donald Trump wants to make one thing perfectly clear &#8212; he doesn&#39;t cheat in golf. Trump also says he has never played golf with former boxer Oscar De La Hoya, who earlier this week questioned Trump&#39;s integrity on the golf course. Trump told The Associated Press on Thursday, May 5, 2016, he respects the game too much to cheat and is good enough to have won a number of club championships. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Trump National Golf Club Jupiter ordered by District Court judge to pay ex-members $5.74 million

We love Mark Wahlberg around these parts, mainly because the man has a passion for golf. (Also, dude was unstoppable in Shooter.) The entertainer can play 18 holes in an hour, owns one of the best backyard golf holes in America, and has made a hole-in-one with Rory McIlroy's personal golf balls. What's not to like?

Except for this "hide your kids, hide your wife" hosel rocket into the stands at the Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am.

Wahlberg, who was playing with buddy Bubba Watson on Wednesday, stepped up to the infamous 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale and, um, didn't exactly seize the moment.

(Note: Fast forward to 6:00)

Hitting the dreaded hosel rocket is one of the worst feelings in golf when you're playing by yourself, let alone in front of 20,000 fans. You really feel for the guy.

Of course, Wahlberg's also playing at Pebble Beach next week. We think he'll survive this trying time.

