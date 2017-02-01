Mark Wahlberg launched a hosel rocket into the stands at TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole

We love Mark Wahlberg around these parts, mainly because the man has a passion for golf. (Also, dude was unstoppable in Shooter.) The entertainer can play 18 holes in an hour, owns one of the best backyard golf holes in America, and has made a hole-in-one with Rory McIlroy's personal golf balls. What's not to like?

Except for this "hide your kids, hide your wife" hosel rocket into the stands at the Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am.

Wahlberg, who was playing with buddy Bubba Watson on Wednesday, stepped up to the infamous 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale and, um, didn't exactly seize the moment.

(Note: Fast forward to 6:00)

Hitting the dreaded hosel rocket is one of the worst feelings in golf when you're playing by yourself, let alone in front of 20,000 fans. You really feel for the guy.

Of course, Wahlberg's also playing at Pebble Beach next week. We think he'll survive this trying time.

