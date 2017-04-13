AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 1998: Tiger Woods presents Masters Winner Mark O&#39; Meara with a green jacket after the 1998 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 1998 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
Mark O'Meara shares how Tiger Woods botched his green jacket ceremony

43 minutes ago
Heath
Euro player strips down to underwear for water shot

an hour ago
Screen Shot 2017-04-13 at 10.33.38 AM.png
11 golf Instagram accounts you aren't following (but should be)

3 hours ago
Mark O'Meara shares how Tiger Woods botched his green jacket ceremony

By

There's no debating how great Tiger Woods played during his first Masters win in 1997. The 20th anniversary of his landmark 12-shot victory was a huge topic of conversation entering last week's Masters. But it turns out Tiger wasn't as smooth in the green jacket ceremony the following year.

PODCAST: David Feherty discusses "fartgate" with Tiger Woods

Mark O'Meara is the guest on the next episode of Feherty (Premiering April 17 at 9 p.m. on Golf Channel) and he tells David Feherty a funny story about his buddy struggling to put the coveted piece of clothing on him in this exclusive clip, courtesy of NBC/Golf Channel. Take it away, Mark (the part about the green jacket starts at the 3:45 mark):

According to O'Meara, the problem was Woods holding up the jacket too high, making it difficult for him to get his arms through the sleeves. We dug up a couple photos and it does appear that the exchange was a little off. Look at how O'Meara seems a bit stuck:

Augusta National

And look how Woods doesn't seem to know what to do even after O'Meara finally has the jacket on right:

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Oh, and here's O'Meara slipping the green jacket on 1999 champ Jose Maria Olazabal the following year:

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Notice that proper technique of getting the hands below the winner's shoulders. We assume Woods improved his form for the other three times he did this.

RELATED: How Sergio Garcia's fiancee helped him break his major curse

