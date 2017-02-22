Man tries, dramatically fails, to recreate Phil Mickelson's famous flop over Dave Pelz

One of the reasons we feature so many Phil Mickelson "He did WHAT?!?!" shots is, well, very few can pull off such stunts. A notion a college golfer and his friend found out the hard way.

Facundo Delapenna is a member of the Lindenwood University – Belleville (NAIA) golf team, and -- judging by his Instagram account -- a fledging trick-shot artist. Many of his performances are impressive. Alas, we are not showcasing Delapenna for his virtuosity. Rather, he earns the spotlight for a trick that went horribly, horribly wrong.

Attempting to recreate Phil Mickelson's famous flop shot over Dave Pelz, Delapenna and his friend dramatically failed:

To their credit, it appears the duo eventually pulled it off. But from now on boys, leave the theatrics to Phill the Thrill.

