Trending
Shocking News

Man suing Dunkin' Donuts because their steak sandwich isn't steak

By
6 hours ago

Dunkin' Donuts steak-and-egg breakfast sandwich is apparently not meat-ing one man's requirements.

According to Boston.com, a Queens, NY man is suing the donut and coffee company for false advertising. His case? Their steak-and-egg sandwich doesn't contain steak.

Also, the sky is blue.

Look, Chen Chulen is more than likely right, but you got to know what you are getting into if you plan on making Dunkin' Donuts your steak spot. Don't expect this $3.99 piece of junk that's heated up in a microwave to taste like a 14-ounce Filet Mignon at the Palm.

For Mr. Chulen's consideration, here are the other things that aren't steak on the steak-and-egg breakfast sandwich: the bagel, the cheese, the paper wrapper it came in, the egg. That should keep the lawsuits to a minimum.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Video

Children try and fail to re-enact Jordan Spieth's playoff celebration, still win our...

5 hours ago
Golfers We Like

Amanda Balionis on joining CBS, impromptu swing lessons from Peter Kostis and playing against...

5 hours ago
Shocking News

Man suing Dunkin' Donuts because their steak sandwich isn't steak

6 hours ago
TopGolf

Atlanta Hawks' arena update includes Topgolf simulator and courtside bar

7 hours ago
Modern Life

13 uses for the iPhone we did not predict 10 years ago

7 hours ago
Plot Twist

Woman goes into water to retrieve golf club at French Open

7 hours ago
Golf shoe of the week

These white golf shoes pack plenty of personality

10 hours ago
Endorsements

Nike's Phil Knight says company's recruitment of Tiger Woods began three years before...

June 28, 2017
Viral Video

Watch Rickie Fowler help unite a sergeant with his kids after a four-year absence

June 28, 2017
You're Fired!

The worst hires in human history, as inspired by Phil Jackson

June 28, 2017
You're Hired

Jason Dufner wants to replace Phil Jackson as Knicks president

June 28, 2017
These Guys Are Good

Jon Rahm is really, REALLY good at hitting flop shots with a 6-iron

June 28, 2017
No Apologies

9 songs you can proudly crank on July 4th (but only on July 4th)

June 28, 2017
Viral Videos

Watch former PGA Tour pro John Morgan make an ace -- and swim to his golf ball

June 28, 2017
Trick Shots Gone Wrong

PSA: Do NOT let your toddler try a trick shot off your face

June 27, 2017
True Love

This Miami Dolphins superfan's fiancee let him wear a helmet to their wedding

June 27, 2017
Don't Go There

John McEnroe confirms talking about male vs. female athletes is an absolute death trap

June 27, 2017
Stay Frosty

The Zero Breeze portable air conditioner is this week's sign of the millennial apocalypse

June 27, 2017
Related
The LoopWeird Golf News Of The Week: Man breaks into a hous…
The LoopAdam Scott served steak with bugs on it at his Cham…
The Loop9 songs you can proudly crank on July 4th (but only…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection