RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 14: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of men&#39;s golf on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Golf Course on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar, in the mix at Phoenix, sounds like he'd rather be at the Super Bowl

an hour ago
Screen Shot 2017-02-03 at 3.36.39 PM.png
Jason Day's left-handed swing is better than your right-handed swing

2 hours ago
170203-phil-mickelson-th.png
Today in Phil Mickelson doing Phil Mickelson things: A driver from the ROUGH

3 hours ago
Viral Video4 hours ago

Man ridicules friend's golf swing, promptly gets pelted in the face by ball

Aside from slow play, there's nothing worse than playing with a golfer who makes snide remarks about your game. Golf is hard enough as is; getting peppered with derogatory comments doesn't exactly ease the burden. Kind of takes away from the "Gentleman's game" ethos so inherent to the sport. So when we saw this video of a critic served an instant slice of retribution from the Daily Mail, it warmed our hearts to no end.

For those unable to hear, the man filming can be heard teasing "You're so bad," to his dejected friend in the sand trap. But as soon as that barb leaves his lips, our recorder receives a Titleist right between the eyes.

By no means are we advocating for brutality against those detracting from others' games. Conversely, karma, she is a fickle beast.

