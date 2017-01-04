170104-stormi-henley-th.png
Male supermodel Lucky Blue Smith plays golf and dates a PGA Tour caddie's daughter

I'll admit, I'd never heard of Lucky Blue Smith. Then again, the only names that pop into my head when I think of male supermodels are Derek Zoolander and Hansel.

In any matter, Lucky Blue Smith (Now I'm really thinking about "Blue Steel") is a male supermodel. And it probably won't surprise you to learn he's dating another model, Stormi Bree Henley.

Loading

View on Instagram

What might surprise you, however, is that Henley is the daughter of a PGA Tour caddie, Kip Henley.

Loading

View on Instagram

She is also a former contestant on American Idol. Check out her audition in which she advanced when Steven Tyler and Randy Jackson overruled fellow judge Jennifer Lopez:

Kip Henley is the longtime looper for Brian Gay. And he's a popular follow on Twitter.

As for Lucky (Or does he go by Lucky Blue?), he also happens to like golf. Check out this pretty impressive trick shot he pulls off -- with an OLD TaylorMade Burner Bubble, at that.

Loading

View on Instagram

It seems that Kip, a former mini-tour player and contestant on Golf Channel's "Big Break," handles the exposure his daughter -- and her boyfriend -- receive very well.

And it seems Kip has also been helping out the 18-year-old with his golf game.

We may not know much about Lucky Blue Smith, but we know that getting in good with your girlfriend's dad is always a good idea.

RELATED: The Year In Golf WAGs

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

