Male supermodel Lucky Blue Smith plays golf and dates a PGA Tour caddie's daughter

I'll admit, I'd never heard of Lucky Blue Smith. Then again, the only names that pop into my head when I think of male supermodels are Derek Zoolander and Hansel.
In any matter, Lucky Blue Smith (Now I'm really thinking about "Blue Steel") is a male supermodel. And it probably won't surprise you to learn he's dating another model, Stormi Bree Henley.
What might surprise you, however, is that Henley is the daughter of a PGA Tour caddie, Kip Henley.
She is also a former contestant on American Idol. Check out her audition in which she advanced when Steven Tyler and Randy Jackson overruled fellow judge Jennifer Lopez:
Kip Henley is the longtime looper for Brian Gay. And he's a popular follow on Twitter.
As for Lucky (Or does he go by Lucky Blue?), he also happens to like golf. Check out this pretty impressive trick shot he pulls off -- with an OLD TaylorMade Burner Bubble, at that.
It seems that Kip, a former mini-tour player and contestant on Golf Channel's "Big Break," handles the exposure his daughter -- and her boyfriend -- receive very well.
And it seems Kip has also been helping out the 18-year-old with his golf game.
We may not know much about Lucky Blue Smith, but we know that getting in good with your girlfriend's dad is always a good idea.
RELATED: The Year In Golf WAGs