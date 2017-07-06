Trending
The Worldwide Web

Making sense of Spider-Man's tangled movie web

By
an hour ago
Spiderman.jpg

15 years, six movies, three actors, one Spiderman. On Friday, Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into sticky-floored theaters all over America, but if you’re not an AMC butter substance-swilling movie nerd, chances are you’re a little bit lost. Between 2002 and 2007, Sony released the original Spider-Man trilogy to worldwide fanfare, grossing $2.5 billion and helping to spark the self-sustaining superhero gas-fire that we now call the movie industry. Half a decade later, they rebooted the series with Andrew what’s-his-name (ed. note: Garfield) for two cobwebby clunkers that nobody asked for just so they could hold onto the rights for another couple of years.

All the while, Disney's Marvel Studios lurked in the shadows, waiting for the opportunity to snatch their estranged child back into the amorphous, technicolor blockbuster blob we call the MCU. There were court dates and custody battles, but Disney gets what Disney wants, and in the end Sony struck a deal. The result? Homecoming, the umpteenth Spider-Man iteration of the IMAX era, only with one crucial difference: Now Spidey gets to hang out with all his Avenger buddies. But don’t worry if you’re still a little confused, we’re here to help. Just hold this human stomach-sized cherry coke that's balancing a box of Junior Mints topped with a soft pretzel as we round up each and every Spider-Man to see how they measure up. By the time we’re through, we guarantee you’ll be climbing the GD walls.

THE ORIGINAL TRILOGY

Played By: Seabiscuit’s jockey

Prone To: Spider bites

Nemesis: Father figure turned goblin

Distinguishing Trait: Terrible dancer

Saves: New York

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 & 2

Played By: Andrew, uhh, dammit. Ed, I forgot again!

Prone To: Spider bites (jesus kid, stay away from these things)

Nemesis: Electrocuted by eels guy

Distinguishing Trait: Rad skateboarding skillz brah.

Saves: New York, NOT Gwen Stacy (zing!)

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING

Played By: Tom Holland, AKA another British kid with a good American accent

Prone To: Viral YouTube hits

Nemesis: A disgruntled construction worker

Distinguishing Trait: Friends with Iron Man

Saves: Boston…just kidding, it’s New York

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Lists

29 reasons why you didn't play well today

28 minutes ago
The Worldwide Web

Making sense of Spider-Man's tangled movie web

an hour ago
Golf shoe of the week

The story behind Rickie Fowler's crazy-cool camo high tops

21 hours ago
About Nothing

Seinfeld's 10 greatest sports moments

a day ago
You're Welcome

How to keep your Dad Bod in tip-top shape this summer

a day ago
Presidential Equipment

Donald Trump's old golf clubs are up for auction (and they're going for a staggeringly...

July 5, 2017
The Grind

A new Open Championship favorite emerges, another green jacket is handed out, and PGA Tour get...

July 5, 2017
Time Out

Rory McIlroy has banned himself from social media after spat with Steve Elkington

July 5, 2017
Stars in stripes

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas showed some serious patriotism in celebrating the Fourth of...

July 4, 2017
Explain This

How to watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest without throwing up in your living room

July 4, 2017
Monday Superlatives

Conor McGregor's unintentionally comical training video, and the biggest non-story story...

July 3, 2017
All Wet

PGA Tour pro packs no rain gear after hearing there's zero percent chance of rain. So, of...

July 3, 2017
PGA Tour

Spencer Levin's classic reaction from a fairway bunker sums up our thoughts on nearly golf...

July 2, 2017
Do You Even Celly Bro?

This lacrosse all-star game was full of incredible goal celebrations

July 2, 2017
Dollar, Dollar Bills

What's more American than Bobby Bonilla Day?

July 1, 2017
'Merica

If You’re Not Wearing These Shirts This Weekend, You Are Barely Even an American

June 30, 2017
What to wear now

How to wear red, white and blue on the golf course without looking ridiculous

June 30, 2017
The Great Outdoors

This video of a moose chasing a golfer is alternately hilarious and terrifying

June 30, 2017
Related
The LoopReal-life superhero can slide across an entire pool…
The LoopHollywood's greatest leading men: A power ranki…
The LoopAdam Sandler (yes,THAT Adam Sandler) is an early Os…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection