How He Hit That2 hours ago

Make your swing ageless like Bernhard Langer's by getting centered

Line up your joints to take pressure off your back
By
BIRMINGHAM, AL - MAY 21: Bernhard Langer hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf &amp; Country Club on May 21, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Stan BadzBIRMINGHAM, AL - MAY 21: Bernhard Langer hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf & Country Club on May 21, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

In theory, PGA Champions players should have a shelf life. After all, every year there's a new set of 50-year-olds to put pressure on the aging stars.

But 59-year-old Bernhard Langer is showing no signs of slowdown. Langer scorched the field Sunday at the Regions Tradition, shooting a 64 to win his eighth senior major, tying Jack Nicklaus for the most all-time.

Langer did it pretty much the way he always has -- by driving the ball accurately and giving himself lots of birdie chances. He hit 80 percent of his fairways and 85 percent of his greens, and made just four bogeys to go with his 24 birdies.

Top New York teacher Michael Jacobs says Langer's mind is definitely stronger than most, but what he does with his swing is something easier for most players to copy.

"Why is it that some players like Langer, Sam Snead and Tom Watson seem to be able to play forever without getting hurt, and they're always around the leaderboard?" Jacobs says. "I'd argue that it's because they're 'structurally sound.'"

At address, Langer has all of his joints lined up over each other -- shoulders, hips, knees and ankles, says Jacobs.

"He puts the least amount of stress on the muscles around the spine, and he's able to consistently accelerate the joints in sequence." He's in position to do the same thing over and over, without no pain or restriction. "Doing it this way puts the load and stress on your joints--which are designed to handle it -- and not your back, which isn't."

"Centration," as Jacobs calls it, won't make the putts for you, but starting that way will make you more likely to avoid having to add compensations into your swing.

Plus, you'll be way ready for the senior club championship.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Champions: Langer Wins Fifth Title Of 2010

Golf News & Tours

Senior Open: Langer Wins First Senior Major

Golf News & Tours

Bernhard Langer wins Regions Tradition, ties Jack Nicklaus for most all-time senior major titles

Golf News & Tours

Thumb surgery to keep Langer out of Masters

Golf News & Tours

Langer wins his 1st 'unanchored' senior title

Related
Golf News & ToursBernhard Langer wins Regions Tradition, ties Jack N…
Golf News & ToursChampions: Langer Wins Fifth Title Of 2010
Golf News & ToursThumb surgery to keep Langer out of Masters
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection