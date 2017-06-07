The Best Golf Courses in Maine

(1) Belgrade Lakes G.C. (pictured above) ^ (2) Sugarloaf G.C., Carrabassett Valley ★ (3) Sunday River G.C., Newry ★ (6) Kebo Valley G.C., Bar Harbor ★ (5) Portland C.C., Falmouth (7) Fox Ridge G.C., Auburn ★ (4) Samoset Resort G.C., Rockport ★ (New) Boothbay Harbor C.C. (8) The Woodlands Club, Falmouth (10) The Ledges G.C., York ★

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.