72. Maidstone Club

Willie Park Jr. & Jack Park (1924)/Perry Maxwell (R. 1939)/Alfred Tull (R. 1963)/Brian Silva (R. 1988)/Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw (R. 2012-2013)

Not only one of America's earliest links courses, Maidstone is also one of the country's earliest golf residential communities. Legend has it that Bobby Jones insisted Maidstone's final three holes made it one of the great match-play courses in America. If so, that's because the 17th has one of the tightest green sites in America, the green sitting just in front of a major street intersection, with roads right and left less than 12 paces off each collar. As befitting a seaside course, Coore and Crenshaw have restored many sand dunes areas and removed turf in some spots of rough to expose the sand beneath.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1969. Highest ranking: No. 34, 1997-1998. Previous ranking: No. 98

Panelist comments:

“One of the true great venues in golf. For all the great golf on Long Island, Maidstone is as enjoyable as any.”

“The green complexes have many slopes, ridges and false fronts. New bunkering brings them cleverly into play, and also leaves the possibility of approach shots and also poor putts to run into the bunkers. The work with Coore/Crenshaw to place new bunkers, and also update the original bunkers to be deeper, higher lips, and eyebrow fescue was well done, and along with the clearing of brush and trees out of the dunes gives this course a clear links feel.”

“Holes 8 through 15 were the highlights of the golf course. Their style and surroundings were more reminiscent of British seaside links holes than any others on this side of the Atlantic.”

“Such a unique place. It's old-school how street intersects with a few of the holes. As do a variety of hazards: marsh, ponds, dunes, the beach and out of bounds with houses nearby.”

“New and revised bunkering from Coore & Crenshaw is fantastic. Revamping an already great layout with better aesthetic appeal.”

Pinterest Courtesy of Maidstone Club Hole No. 4

Pinterest Courtesy of Maidstone Club Hole No. 10

Pinterest LC Lambrecht Hole No. 18