Must Reads
newsmakers-2016-ryder-cup-patrick-reed.jpg

The Six Best Shots of 2016, and How You Can Hit Them

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Andrew Landry chips to the second green during the second round of the Web.com Tour 2016 DAP Championship at the Canterbury Golf Club on September 9, 2016 in Beachwood, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

15 Things You Might Not Remember Happened in 2016

jason-day-sunday-pga-championship-2016-expression.jpg

17 Crazy Golf Stats From 2016

an hour ago

Maidstone Club

East Hampton, N.Y. / 6,665 yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.7075
2017-72-Maidstone-West-course-hole-18.jpg
LC Lambrecht

72. Maidstone Club

Willie Park Jr. & Jack Park (1924)/Perry Maxwell (R. 1939)/Alfred Tull (R. 1963)/Brian Silva (R. 1988)/Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw (R. 2012-2013)

Not only one of America's earliest links courses, Maidstone is also one of the country's earliest golf residential communities. Legend has it that Bobby Jones insisted Maidstone's final three holes made it one of the great match-play courses in America. If so, that's because the 17th has one of the tightest green sites in America, the green sitting just in front of a major street intersection, with roads right and left less than 12 paces off each collar. As befitting a seaside course, Coore and Crenshaw have restored many sand dunes areas and removed turf in some spots of rough to expose the sand beneath.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1969. Highest ranking: No. 34, 1997-1998. Previous ranking: No. 98

Panelist comments:
“One of the true great venues in golf. For all the great golf on Long Island, Maidstone is as enjoyable as any.”

“The green complexes have many slopes, ridges and false fronts. New bunkering brings them cleverly into play, and also leaves the possibility of approach shots and also poor putts to run into the bunkers. The work with Coore/Crenshaw to place new bunkers, and also update the original bunkers to be deeper, higher lips, and eyebrow fescue was well done, and along with the clearing of brush and trees out of the dunes gives this course a clear links feel.”

“Holes 8 through 15 were the highlights of the golf course. Their style and surroundings were more reminiscent of British seaside links holes than any others on this side of the Atlantic.”

“Such a unique place. It's old-school how street intersects with a few of the holes. As do a variety of hazards: marsh, ponds, dunes, the beach and out of bounds with houses nearby.”

“New and revised bunkering from Coore & Crenshaw is fantastic. Revamping an already great layout with better aesthetic appeal.”

Courtesy of Maidstone Club

Hole No. 4

Courtesy of Maidstone Club

Hole No. 10

LC Lambrecht

Hole No. 18

Courtesy of Maidstone Club
Trending Now
Golf Courses

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

Golf Courses

Canyata Golf Club (Big Creek)

Golf Courses

Bandon Trails

Golf Courses

Yeamans Hall Club

Golf Courses

Pete Dye Golf Club

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf CoursesBandon Trails
    Golf CoursesShinnecock Hills Golf Club
    Golf CoursesYeamans Hall Club