Madden 18 FINALLY gives underrated Tom Brady the recognition he deserves

By
3 hours ago

After years of toiling in obscurity, the world is finally waking up to the misunderstood genius of Tom Brady. Just ask EA Sports, who earlier today announced that the little-heralded, oft-overlooked QB would grace the cover of their marquee sports franchise, Madden 18.

Sales projections are still pending, but with unbiased ESPN pundits like Teddy Bruschi and Randy Moss already maligning the "G.O.A.T Edition" branding as "outrageous," "hyperbolic," and "categorically false," it may very well be a down year for the world's most popular virtual football experience.

On a more serious note: Come on you Madden Curse!

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
The Loop

Madden 18 FINALLY gives underrated Tom Brady the recognition he deserves

3 hours ago
Fitness

Are your bad habits costing you rounds of golf?

4 hours ago
Real Estate

Trophy Homes: Living Large In Lake Tahoe, Chicago And The Hamptons

5 hours ago
Grow The Game

Watch Sergio Garcia surprise a group of junior golfers reenacting his Masters celebration

6 hours ago
Players Championship

Brooks Koepka has a sense of humor about his splash at Sawgrass' 17th hole

6 hours ago
Celebrity Golf Fans

Former boy band "rivals" Nick Lachey and Joey Fatone hang together at the Players

6 hours ago
Walking the Walk

How to watch a tour event, by the PGA champ's wife

6 hours ago
You Snooze, You Win

Testing three sleep-enhancing gadgets

17 hours ago
The Pour

A sweet alternative to the usual post-round brew

21 hours ago
The Loop

Undercover Tour Pro: What The Locker Room Is Saying About The Rules Changes

a day ago
Survey Says!

Here's the memo that throws Steve Harvey onto the list of terrible bosses

a day ago
Golf Addicts

Niall Horan calls himself ‘a bit of an anorak’ when it comes to golf

a day ago
Caddie Highlights

Caddie solves mystery of TPC's 17th, throws ball instead

May 11, 2017
The Players

If you volunteer at the Players, you just might get to pick Phil Mickelson up from the airport

May 11, 2017
The Loop

Decisions: What Kind Of Golf Hat Should You Wear?

May 11, 2017
Weird Golf News

Video of golf club theft goes viral, leads to arrest of couple wanted in THREE states

May 11, 2017
How Bad Are You?

Golf's Bad Behavior Matrix

May 10, 2017
Wannabe Legends

I made a hole-in-one on No. 17 at the Players with Brooks Koepka watching (Sort of)

May 10, 2017
Related
The LoopA Son’s Guide to Giving a Damn Good Mother’s Day Gi…
The LoopTom Brady worked at two golf courses growing up. He…
The LoopTesting three sleep-enhancing gadgets
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection