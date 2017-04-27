LPGA6 minutes ago

Lydia Ko opens up about what she’s looking for in a caddie

By
IRVING, TX - APRIL 27: Lydia Ko of New Zealand lines up a putt at the third hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America North Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club on April 27, 2017 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)
Darren Carroll
IRVING, TX - APRIL 27: Lydia Ko of New Zealand lines up a putt at the third hole during the first round of the Volunteers of America North Texas Shootout at Las Colinas Country Club on April 27, 2017 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

IRVING, Texas — It’s been a season of changes for Lydia Ko. She didn’t re-sign with Callaway and plays PXG clubs now, she left swing coach David Leadbetter to start working with Gary Gilchrist, and, to much fanfare this week at the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, she’s playing with her 10th caddie of her professional career, Pete Godfrey.

The two had a perfectly fine first round together on Thursday. After making two good up-and-downs on 16 and 17, the No. 1 on the Rolex Rankings, finished with a one-under 70, five off the early lead at Las Colinas Country Club.

After the round, Ko was fairly forthcoming in taking about her search for the right person to carry her bag.

“Obviously the number of caddies I’ve had is not a small number,” Ko said. “With every person I felt like I’ve learned a lot.”

The rate of turnover is pretty quick considering Ko has only been on tour since 2014. Ko says she keeps trying out new caddies because she’s looking to find what works best with her game. And she admits it’s not a perfect science.

Related: Lydia Ko's agent says her latest caddie dismissal was strictly her decision

“I don’t know exactly what I want and what I need in a caddie,” Ko admitted. “As an amateur, you’ve always got a friend or my mom caddied for me a lot in the big amateur championships. Especially my rookie year [as a pro], I was learning and figuring out what works best for me. In a day, I spend a lot of it with my caddie. I think people just think caddies give you a number, but I think it’s more than that.”

Godfrey caddied for 2016 LPGA player of the year Ariya Jutanugarn, the current World No. 3, last season. Earlier this spring, he got married to another LPGA Tour pro, Jane Park. Ko describes Park as one of her big sisters on tour and had gotten to know Godfrey through her.

“Obviously I’m trying to figure out exactly what I want and I realize how big personality is for me,” Ko said. “Especially because I’m not really loud, I never get high or low. When I don’t play well, I felt like I needed somebody who would say, ‘Hey it’s OK, we can make birdie on the next hole. We can bring it back.’ I needed somebody with a little bit more positive [attitude], more of that nice confident energy. That’s what I was looking for, and hopefully that will happen between Pete and I.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

When it's time to call it a career

Golf News & Tours

Players Championship Preview: Changes Beneath The Surface

Golf News & Tours

Ben Crane settles betting issue with Daniel Berger after Twitter accusation

Golf News & Tours

Stanford, Alabama, Florida, UCLA grab No. 1 seeds as NCAA Women's Regional fields announced

Golf News & Tours

The Players Preview: Changes to TPC Sawgrass

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    Golf News & ToursBen Crane settles betting issue with Daniel Berger …
    Golf News & ToursWhen it's time to call it a career
    Golf News & ToursStanford, Alabama, Florida, UCLA grab No. 1 seeds a…